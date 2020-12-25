New Delhi: FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards) is all set to be launched within a week, said reports, as the release of PUBG Mobile India has been delayed till March 2021. Though an official confirmation regarding the launch of FAU-G is awaited, speculations are rife that the game, which was announced by Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, will be released by the end of 2020 as there is no restriction from the Government of India or any other entity. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India: In Good News For Gamers, PUBG's Parent Company krafton Adds More People to Team | Read Latest Updates Here

This comes days after the pre-registration of FAU-G started by nCore Games, the Indian gaming company, which is manufacturing the action game. The company had claimed that it has got over 1 million pre-registration within just 24 hours of opening for pre-registration.

Titled as 'Fearless and United Guards', FAU-G aims to provide an Indian alternative to PUBG Mobile that has been recently banned in India along with 117 more apps.

How to download FAU-G?

One can download FAU-G either from the APP or google play stores. Besides, gamers can also download its APK file via the official website. However, the game is yet to launch its official website.

How to Pre-Register for FAU-G ?

The pre-registration can be done via Google play store.

How FAUG will be different from PUBG?

-While PUBG is a battle royale game, FAUG is an action game.

-Unlike PUBG, FAU-G is expected to based on real scenarios encountered by the Indian security forces to deal with both domestic and foreign threats. The first episode of FAUG will be based on the Galwan clash.

– In FAUG, the privacy of players’ information will never be an issue as they will be stored within the country.