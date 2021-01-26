New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday confirmed that FAU-G, the made-in-India mobile game developed by nCore Games will be launched on Republic Day. Taking to Twitter, he also shared a link from which people can pre-register for the game. Also Read - FAUG 1.0.0 Becomes Top Free Game on Google Play Store. How to Download it on Android And iOS

“Face the enemy. Fight for your country. Protect Our Flag. India’s most anticipated action game, Fearless and United Guards: FAU-G takes you to the frontlines and beyond! Start your mission today”, tweeted the actor. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India Won't Ever Return to India, Battle Royale Game Likely to Face Permanent Ban

After pre-registering, the Google play store will notify the users when the game becomes available for download in India.

How to download FAU-G

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store

Step 2: Type FAU-G in search box

Step 3: Click on “FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards” by developer Studio nCore. (Beware of the clones)

Step 4: From the FAU-G’s Play Store listing page, locate and click on the Install button.