The Government of India has banned 118 mobile apps, including PUBG Mobile, citing data privacy, although the PC version of PUBG is yet to be banned in India. At the same time, the poster of Made in India multiplayer gaming app FAU: G has been released by none other than Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. He has given information about it by tweeting from his official account.

There is no specific information about this game at the moment, but according to reports, the FAU: G game will also be multiplayer, just like PUBG. This game will be released by Bangalore-based company nCORE Games. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to Bharat Ke Veer. There is currently no information about the launch date of the FAU: G game.

Akshay Kumar tweeted, "This app named FAU: G (military) will be made in Akshay Kumar's mentorship, which will be a multiplayer action game. This app coming after the ban of PUBG will be completely Indian and at the same time 20 percent of its earnings will be donated to 'Veer Trust of India'. 'Veer Trust of India' supports the brave soldiers of India. Twitter goes crazy and we witness mixed reactions after the launch of this made in India game."

After Akshay Kumar announced this alternative game for PUBG, Twitter exploded with funny memes.

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

“For youngsters in India, gaming is becoming an important form of entertainment. With FAU:G, I’m hoping that as they play the game they will learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers and also contribute to the families of the martyrs; and with this each one of us has the ability to support PM Modi’s vision of Atma Nirbhar.”

FAU:G Preparations are being made to launch in next month i.e. October. This game will be launched on both Google Play Store and Apple Play Store.

In addition to PUBG, Ludo All Star and Ludo World- Ludo SuperStar are also included in the list of banned apps. Earlier, the central government had banned 106 apps in China after the border dispute in Galvan Valley. Which included short video apps such as TiktTok, V-Chat, UC Browser, UC News. A total of 224 mobile apps related to China have been banned so far. The government claimed that all these apps were involved in some such activities, which could pose a threat to the sovereignty and integrity of the country, security of the country and public order etc.