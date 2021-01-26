On the Republic Day today, Akshay Kumar launched the much-awaited Indian mobile action game FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards), a rival of PUBG Mobile which was banned in India a few months ago. nCore games’ FAU-G has already crossed more than a million downloads on Google Play Store on the first day of the launch. Also Read - 'Khushi Ka Mahaul Hai': FAU-G Game Launch in India Triggers Meme Fest on Twitter

The first storyline of FAU-G is based in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley and the rest of the episodes will be set in other Indian battlegrounds. Also Read - FAU-G 'Made in India' PUBG Mobile Rival Finally Released. Download Now

“FAU-G is trying to portray the life of an Indian soldier and how faujis are fighting for us on the border,” Vishal Gondal, nCore Games CEO and co-founder told Indian Express.

The nCore Games CEO said FAU-G will be very different from any other action game, allowing players to not only step into the shoes of Indian soldiers or faujis, but also contribute to them.

The game’s description on app store reads: “Join a special unit of FAU-G commandos on patrol in dangerous border territory. Come face-to-face with India’s enemies as you engage with hostile invaders on Indian soil. Fight for survival against the unforgiving terrain and the implacable enemy. Fill the shoes of a patriotic soldier and experience the bravery, brotherhood, and sacrifice of the men guarding the country’s borders.”

Why was Galwan Valley chosen as the first storyline?

The CEO explained that action games like Call of Duty follow a theme that have an emotional connect with local audiences. He said, “I think if we have to create a game from India, we have to base it on Indian themes, and if you look at Indian themes, we all saw Galwan Valley and what happened.”

What will the future storylines be like?

nCore Games CEO and co-founder Vishan Gondal revealed that FAU-G could incorporate many of India’s previous historic border clashes into future episode storylines such as the Kargil war, the India-Pakistan war of 1971 and the surgical strikes of 2016, among others.

This will be very interesting to see as to how the newer gameplay styles will be implemented with these storylines based on real life incidents of India.

Will FAU-G get a Battle Royale mode?

On whether FAU-G will get a Battle Royale mode in the future, nCore Games CEO said, “Once we start getting the data from consumers and what elements they like, we will keep developing the game further. Based on feedback, various modes like a PvP (Player vs Player) mode and a Battle Royale mode can come to the game in the next few months.”

He said adding game elements gradually will ensure a more polished experience for players and lessen the likelihood of a server-related issue.

“We are in no hurry. We want to take things at a nice, slow pace, and develop a better product,” Vishal Gondal added.

Help contribute to the Indian Army with in-app purchases

The game is free to download and play while the users will have to pay for several premium features like skins of their avatars. The game will also let players purchase official FAU-G merchandise like T-shirts and hoodies from the app itself.

Every in-app purchase that players will make will help contribute to the Bharat Ke Veer foundation.

“We are also donating 20 per cent of the game’s revenue to the ‘Bharat ke Veer’ foundation, which will also allow Indians to also contribute positively to the army,” Vishal Gondal said.

You can download FAU-G from Google Play Store by clicking here and you can watch the game’s trailer below:

“Face the enemy. Fight for your country. Protect Our Flag. India’s most anticipated action game, Fearless and United Guards: FAU-G takes you to the frontlines and beyond! Start your mission today,” Akshay Kumar tweeted with the trailer.