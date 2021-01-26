New Delhi: FAU-G, the most awaited mobile action game has finally been launched on India’s 72nd Republic Day, January 26. The game aims to provide an Indian alternative to PUBG Mobile that has been banned in India along with other Chinese apps. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India Won't Ever Return to India, Battle Royale Game Likely to Face Permanent Ban

People can download FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards) from the Google Play Store. The game has recently crossed 5 million registrations on the Play Store. Also Read - FAU-G Launched: Why The Indian Game's First Episode is Based in Galwan Valley

“Face the enemy. Fight for your country. Protect Our Flag. India’s most anticipated action game, Fearless and United Guards: FAU-G takes you to the frontlines and beyond! Start your mission today. Download now”, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar had tweeted in the day. Also Read - 'Khushi Ka Mahaul Hai': FAU-G Game Launch in India Triggers Meme Fest on Twitter

Unlike PUBG, the Indian game is based on real scenarios encountered by the Indian security forces to deal with both domestic and foreign threats. The first episode of FAUG is on the Galwan Valley.

As of now, the game has been released only for Android mobile device users. However, speaking exclusively to BGR India, nCore Games Founder Vishal Gondal had confirmed that the action game will be released on iOS at a later date. The timeline hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Android Users Can Follow These Steps to Install The Game

Step 1: Make sure your Android phone has a stable WiFi connection.

Step 2: Go to the Google Play store.

Step 3: In the search bar, type FAU-G or nCore Games or FAUG

Step 4: Click on FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards.

Step 5: Tap on the download option.

Step 6: Install it and enjoy the action game.