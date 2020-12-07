FAU-G Mobile Game Releasing Date in India: Even though the long for the launch of the PUBG Mobile does not seem to end anytime soon, its country rival FAU-G mobile game is likely to make launch in India soon. Though the company of FAU-G is yet to come up with any official launch date of the game, reports on Monday suggested that the game will be released in December itself. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India: When Will Battle Royale Game be Launched? Is There Any APK Download Link Available? Your Answers Here

Company behind FAU-G has already started pre-registration in Google Play Store, indicating that the launch is very near. Moreover, the company has also said that it has got over 1 million pre-registration within just 24 hours of opening for pre-registration. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India: These Countries Have Their Own Versions of PUBG Mobile | Complete List Here

Titled as ‘Fearless and United Guards’, FAU-G aims to provide an Indian alternative to PUBG Mobile that has been recently banned in India along with 117 more apps. Also Read - How FAU-G Will be Different From PUBG: 5 Features Mobile Gamers Must Know

The Central government has in the recent past has banned PUBG and it has been pulled out from both Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India following the directive from the IT Ministry.

After FAU-G is launched in India, the game can be downloaded from the App stores or gamers can directly download the APK file via the official website. However, the game is yet to launch its official website.

How to Pre-Register for FAUG ?

As per updates, the pre-registration of FAU-G has already started. According to the promoters, already more than million people has pre-registered for the game. The pre-registration can be done through GOOGLE PLAY STORE.

When FAUG will be released in India?

Even though the promoters of FAU-G are yet to officially announce the release date for the game, but it is being widely speculated that the game will be officially released before the end of this year.

How to download FAU-G Game?

Just like any other game, you can also download FAU-G game through APK after it is available on the official website once the game is released.