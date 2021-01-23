FAU-G Mobile Game Latest Update: The long wait is over for mobile gamers. The FAU-G mobile game will be launched in India on January 26 that is Republic Day. Gamers will be able to enjoy playing the game as the highly-anticipated game from Bangalore-based company nCore Games is all set to take on the online multiplayer game by storm. Also Read - Ban on Certain Chinese Apps Including TikTok to Continue For Now, Says Centre After Review

Notably, Fearless And United Guards (FAU-G) is a mobile game that is based on the Galwan Valley face-off, which is considered the deadliest clash between China and India in the past four decades. Also Read - Centre-Farmers Meet Ends in Deadlock, Govt Says No More Talks if Protesters Don’t Accept Offer to Stay Laws

Moreover, FAU-G gameplay is said to include linear missions and episodes that will progress through the story initially. Gamers must note that FAU-G game download APK hasn’t been released yet, but the pre-registration of the game, which has garnered over four million users so far, is already live in the country for over a month now. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Season 17 Royale Pass Released: Check Details About New Skins, Dresses, Emotes

The Bengaluru-based publisher nCore Games was initially supposed to launch the game last year in November, but that didn’t happen due to some unknown reasons. Now, that the game is all set to release, users will be able to download it on their devices and play. You can also pre-register for the game.

Once it is launched, the game will be available for download via Google Play Store and the official website. The official site will offer FAUG game download APK for Android that would require a manual installation. On the other hand, the company has said a Lite version of the game for low-end devices can be developed if it sees demand for the same.

Can iPhone users play FAU-G?

The gamer developers, however, have not updated anything whether FAUG will be available for iPhone users after its launch or not. It could be possible that the game would be made available for Android users at first and later make its way to iOS-powered devices such as iPhones and iPads.

Is FAU-G same like PUBG?

The answer is NO. FAU-G mobile game is not like PUBG. It’ll not feature Battle Royale gameplay modes, at least at the time of the launch, where users are put together randomly in the gameplay area to pit against each other for survival.

How to Download FAUG mobile game?

Once the game is launched, it can be either be downloaded from the APP stores or gamers can directly download the APK file via the official website. The game is yet to launch its official website. And currently all information routes through game promoters nCore games – www.ncoregames.com