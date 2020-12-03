FAU-G Mobile Launch Latest Updates: After the game developers said that the much-anticipated game FAU-G is available on Google Play Store, two days later, they said the game has recorded over 1 million pre-registrations in India alone. Also Read - PUBG Merges With Krafton to Become PUBG Studio, Launch of PUBG Mobile India to Get Delayed

The game developers further stated that the pre-registrations for the First Person Shooter (FPS) game and the number will increase. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India Version Latest Update: APK Download Links to be Made Available on Official Website Like Other Phone Editions

In the beginning, the mobile game, which is considered as alternate to PUBG Mobile India, was supposed to be launched in October but it was delayed for reason not yet known to anyone. However, there is still no confirmation on date of its launch in the country Also Read - PUBG Mobile India: Worried Over Delay in Launch, PUBG Officials Want to Meet Govt

With India banning more Chinese apps, the popularity for India-made alternatives has started to get more attention. nCore, a Bangalore-based game developer is behind the development of FAU-G. FAU-G aims to honour the Indian Army, and that has driven a lot of popularity around the game.

The first look of the game at graphics showed cel-shaded animations, and if the game uses these in actual gameplay and not just the cutscenes, it will be a fresh experience for an Indian title.

When FAUG will be release in India?

Even though there is no update from the game developers about the date of its release in India, however, it is speculated that the game will be officially released before the end of this year.

What is FAUG Game Download APK?

Just like any other game, FAU-G GAME Download APK will be only available after the official launch and release of the game.

How Can You Download FAUG Game?

When the FAU-G game will be launched, after that you can download the game from the app stores or gamers can directly download the APK file via the official website.