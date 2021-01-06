FAU-G Mobile Launch Date: Giving a piece of good news, the nCore Games, which has developed the Indian game, has announced an official launch date for the game. Fearless And United Guards or FAU-G will be released in India on January 26 that is Republic Day. Notably, the release date was announced by Vishal Gondal, the founder of nCore Games. Even Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar uploaded a teaser of the game on his official Twitter and Instagram handles. Also Read - FAU-G Launch Date: Action Game to Release Within a Week, Say Reports | Check Details

With the ban on PUBG Mobile, FAU-G Mobile became one of the most awaited games of 2020 for many mobile game lovers. Interestingly, the game is getting released on Republic Day in line with the theme of the game as it has been dedicated to the Indian Army. Also Read - No Chicken Dinner Since September: PUBG Mobile India Fans Request Developers For Update on Launch Date

After the launch date was announced, the battle royale game went on pre-registration on the Google Play Store. And if you have not pre-registered for the game yet, you can do so by heading over to the Play Store. As per updates, the game will be initially available only for Android users and will later make its way to iOS. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India: When Will Battle Royale Game be Launched? Is There Any APK Download Link Available? Your Answers Here

Notably, the FAU-G game is based on the Galwan Valley and the first episode clearly gives everyone a glimpse of the LAC in Ladakh.

FAU-G: How to download the game?

Soon after the game is launched, it can either be downloaded from the app stores or gamers can directly download the APK file via the official website. The game is yet to launch its official website. And currently, all information routes through game promoters nCore games – www.ncoregames.com

How to Pre-Register for FAU-G game?

For general information, the Pre-Registration of FAU-G Mobile has already started. As per updates, more than a million people have pre-registered for the game. The Pre-Registration can be done through the GOOGLE PLAY STORE.