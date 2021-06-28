FAU-G Team Deathmatch Beta Version: The beta version of FAUG Team Deathmatch has finally been released. nCORE Games had earlier said to release its beta version on June 21, but due to some reason the developers could not release the beta version on this date. On Sunday, nCORE Games tweeted that the beta version of FAUG TDM Mode has arrived and is available for download. However, there are very few slots available for the beta version. If you want to play FAU-G Team Deathmatch before its launch, you will need to download the Early Access version. Also Read - Filhaal 2 Mohabbat First Look: Akshay Kumar-Nupur Sanon Are Back With The Sequel of Heartbreak Melody

The developers of the FAU-G game announced in April that Team Deathmatch Mode (TDM) would be available in beta starting June 21, but this did not happen, and the company did not issue a statement for the delay in its beta version. But now the company has finally released FAU-G Team Deathmatch Beta Version. The announcement of new Beta version came through FAU-G’s brand ambassador Akshay Kumar via Twitter. He tweeted about the availability of FAU-G’s Team Deathmatch Beta Version. Also Read - Huma Qureshi is a Sight to Behold in a Glamorous Thigh Slit Blue Dress

Also Read - Akshay Kumar Dedicates 'Raksha Bandhan' To His Sister Alka: It's A Celebration of That Special Bond

FAUG’s TDM mode comes after Krafton released Early Access to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Battlegrounds Mobile India is a rebranded version of PUBG Mobile, which was banned by the government last year due to security reasons.

TDM, or Team Deathmatch mode, involves two teams of five players each, in which you need to kill the players of the opposing team. It lasts for few minutes. During this, every player comes back even after death. The team that eliminates the most opponents is called the winner.

nCORE Games’ FAUG Team Deathmatch Mode is available for beta release, but with limited slots. To download its Early Access version, you need to go to –

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ncoregames.faugmp

and download it from Google Play Store.

For the first time in FAUG TDM mode you will get to see new weapons and guns. Along with this, there is also a new TDM map in the game, named Bazaar. This game has been launched at the beginning of the year. At that time, the game was only available in Campaign mode. In this mode, players get the freedom to use only a few weapons. In Team Deathmatch, players will finally get a chance to use guns, bombs, and many other weapons.

FAU-G’s campaign mode faced criticism from users for its slow gameplay, limited weapons, and bugs. In such a situation, the new TDM mode is a great opportunity for the company to woo the users.