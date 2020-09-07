Battle Royal mobile video game FAU-G is to be launched by an Indian firm in partnership with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar. This video game is expected to get the benefit of being banned as PUBG in India. The Fearless and United: Guards (FAU-G) game will be launched by the end of October by Bengaluru-based nCore Games. This information was given by the news agency Reuters, quoting the company’s co-founder Vishal Gondal. Also Read - PUBG Ban: PUBG Mobile is Still Working in India After Ministry Bans The Game

According to a Reuters report, Gondal said that the game was in progress for a few months. He told that the first level of this game will be based on Galvan Valley. In an interview to Reuters, Gondal said that FAU-G means military. It will also become the inspiration of patriotism for the players and 20 percent of its net revenue will be given to a government trust. Which supports the family of soldiers being martyred while on duty. He further said that actor Akshay Kumar has also helped in the concept of the game. Gondal said that Akshay had also suggested the title of the game, Name-FAU-G.

Earlier Akshay Kumar said in his Tweet supporting PM Narendra Modi Atmanirbhar Bharat Yojna –

“For youngsters in India, gaming is becoming an important form of entertainment. With FAU-G, I’m hoping that as they play the game, they will learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers and also contribute to the families of the martyrs; and with this, each one of us has the ability to support PM Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

In June, there was a confrontation between Indian and Chinese soldiers at the disputed border in the Galvan Valley, which is in the Himalayas. 20 soldiers of India were martyred during this dispute. A wave of hate and anger raged across the country to protest against China’s action. People started agitation for boycott of Chinese goods. In the spirit of Chinese opposition, the Indian government decided to ban 59 Chinese apps.

Meanwhile, the Indian Government cleared the way for FAU-G by banning 118 Chinese origin apps including PUBG. Bollywood artist Akshay Kumar has partnered with nCore Games. He himself tweeted to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s self-reliance campaign. 20 percent of the earnings from the game will be given to Veer Trust of India. Behind the banning of 118 apps was said to protect the integrity and sovereignty of India. This list includes most of the Chinese apps including PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG MOBILE LITE, WeChat Work and WeChat reading. It has been said that these apps are harmful to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, security of the state and public order.