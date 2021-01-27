FAUG, the PUBG Mobile India’s Rival game has finally launched on 26 January, which happens to be 72nd Republic Day. The Fearless and United Guards is India’s most anticipated action game also crossed 5 million registrations on Google Play Store and crossed more than 3 lakhs downloads within 24 hours of the launch. This game has been prepared by the Bangalore based company nCore Games. Recently, actor Akshay Kumar announced this mobile game with his Twitter handle. The game was planned to be launched in October 2020. The game is available for Android users but there’s still no news about when the game will be available for iOs users. Also Read - FAUG 1.0.0 Becomes Top Free Game on Google Play Store. How to Download it on Android And iOS

Talking about the game, Akshay Kumar posted on his Twitter handle – "Face the enemy. Fight for your country. Protect Our Flag. India's most anticipated action game, Fearless and United Guards: FAU-G takes you to the frontlines and beyond! Start your mission today. Download now: https://bit.ly/37hijcQ #HappyRepublicDay #FAUG @BharatKeVeer."

The game is based on the backdrop of the Galwan Valley and real-life feud between the Indian soldiers and Chinese troops. The much-talked game is not like its counterpart and doesn't have a Battle Royale Game Mode. In, fact the game is altogether features a single person campaign mode. In explaining about why the game is setup in Galwan Valley, the CEO and Co-founder of nCore Games told Indian Express –

“FAU-G is trying to portray the life of an Indian Soldier and how faujis are fighting for us on the border. If you look at the genre of action games, they follow a theme. I think if we have to create a game from India, we have to base it on Indian themes, and if you look at Indian themes, we all saw Galwan Valley and what happened.”

While there were many reports about PUBG relaunching in India, but it seems all news and updates were faked. PUBG Mobile India was banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on 2 September 2020. The central government banned 118 mobile apps including PUBG in the country citing national security.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ncoregames.faug

The game has garnered over 41,000 reviews with 4.6-star rating on Play Store. FAUG, PUBG rival is expected to come up with more updates and gaming environment. It comes under a Make in India initiative. Actor Akshay Kumar said in his post about 20% of the earnings from this game will go to Veer Trust of India.

Face the enemy. Fight for your country. Protect Our Flag. India's most anticipated action game, Fearless and United Guards: FAU-G takes you to the frontlines and beyond! Start your mission today.

Download now: https://t.co/8cuWhoq2JJ#HappyRepublicDay #FAUG @BharatKeVeer pic.twitter.com/uH72H9W7TI — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 26, 2021

“Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game, Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG”, the actor said.