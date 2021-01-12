FAUG Mobile Launch Date: It is now confirmed that the FAUG Mobile will be released on Republic Day that is 26 January, 2021. Putting an end to the long wait, the much anticipated FAUG Mobile developed by nCore Games will hit the playstore on January 26. As earlier announced after PUBG’s ban in India, the opening act of the game is placed in the backdrop of Indian forces fighting against the PLA troops in Ladakh. Also Read - FAU-G Mobile to be Launched in India on Jan 26: How to Download Game? Check Latest Updates Here

How to Download FAUG Game? Also Read - Missing PUBG Mobile Lite? Here are Five Similar Games That You Can Enjoy Playing With Friends in New Year

Once the game is launched on January 26, FAUG can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or via an APK file that will be available on the official website. Moreover, the game can also be downloaded soon and you can pre-register for FAUG via the link provided by nCore games. Also Read - Will PUBG Mobile Make Comeback to India? Read PUBG Mobile’s Mega Plan For 2021

For the downloading the game, the Pre-Registration of FAUG had already started on December 16 and according to nCore Games, the game has received over a million pre-registrations. It is also being deemed as the most pre-registered game in 24 hours.

More about the Core Team

FAUG Mobile game is developed by nCore Games, which is a Bengaluru based company headed by Dayanidhi M G, the CEO of nCore Games. As per updates, the nCore games has Vishal Gondal as the advisor and investor. Ganesh Hande is the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of nCore Games, and Thara Jacob is the CTO of nCore Games and was previously the Head of Engineering at RockYou. Moreover, Arindam Mitra is the Associate Director for nCore Games.

Earlier, the game was announced on Twitter by Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and this was conceptualized by nCore Games.

How is FAUG different from PUBG?

Yes, there are significant differences between the two games. Apart from the launch and the disappointment of PUBG Mobile India’s launch been delayed, FAU-G has apparently other features which makes it very different from PUBG Mobile India.

Notably, FAU-G is an action game while PUBG Mobile India is a battle royale game. While FAU-G is reportedly based on real incidents on the Galwan Valley, PUBG Mobile’s setting is not real. FAU-G’s data centre will be in India and since it is a Made in India product.