FAUG Game Launch Date: FAUG, the biggest rivalry game of PUBG Mobile in India, is launching on Republic Day i.e. 26 January. Film star Akshay Kumar shared the FAU-G anthem on Instagram on January 3 with a pre-registration link. The NCore games company created the FAU-G game which is based on Galvan Valley face-off. Significantly, the game is also linked with Akshay Kumar’s initiative ‘Bharat Ke Veer’ which is acting as a built-in fundraiser for the families of martyred soldiers. Also Read - Online Gaming Industry in India Expected to Grow at 40 % to USD 2.8 Billion by 2022: Report

As per a report by MySmartPrice, the FAUG aka Fearless And United Guards has gained 4 million pre-registrations on Google Play Store. NCore’s co-founder Vishal Gondal explained how the game will replace PUBG Mobile India and will be popular locally and globally. The 20% of the earnings from this game will go to the Veer Trust of India. He further revealed about the company reaching a milestone of 4 million despite receiving registration from low-end devices. It has been cleared by the company that FAUG is not a replica or based on PUBG. It is all together a different and unique game with third-person melee action. Although, it can get the Battle Royale Mode like PUBG, Fortnite, and Call of Duty.

The game can be Pre- Register from here – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ncoregames.faug&hl=en_IN&gl=US

What will you do when they come? We will hold our ground & fight back, because we are Fearless. United. Unstoppable FAU:G! Witness the anthem 🦁 FAU:G! #FAUG #nCore_Games Pre-register now https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J

Launch 🎮 26/1@vishalgondal @akshaykumar @dayanidhimg pic.twitter.com/VGpBZ3HaOS — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) January 3, 2021

While there were many reports about PUBG relaunching in India, but it seems all news and updates were faked. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has made it clear in its statement that no way the game is relaunching in nearby future. Although the PUBG India made a big announcement in December 2020 which increased the hopes of PUBG lovers in India. The company appointed Aneesh Aravind as new country manager of Krafton Inc, the parent company of PUBG.

Notably, FAUG is launching on 26 January, which is the 72nd Republic Day in India. The game can be downloaded from Google Play Store after the launch or from the APK file available on the official website.