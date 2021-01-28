New Delhi: FAUG, touted as a replacement to the banned PUBG game, was released in India on January 26. Much to the hype, the game has now become one of the most popular games on Google store after it was downloaded 5 million times within a day. Not only this, FAUG is also being massively loved by Indian gamers as it has received an average rating of 4.1 on the app. Also Read - FAUG Launch: Everything You Need to Know About PUBG Mobile India's Rival; More Than 3 Lakh Downloads on Google Play Store

FAUG has been made by Bangalore-based nCore Games. Actor Akshay Kumar had announced the launch of the mobile game on his Twitter handle. Initially, the game was planned to be launched in October 2020. As of now, the game is available for Android users but there's no news about when the game will be available for iOs users.

In another good news, FAUG's parent company–nCore Games– has said that 5v5 Team Deathmatch, Battle Royale, and other game modes will be added to the FAUG soon. However, no specific date has been announced so far.

Check steps to download FAUG from Google Store:

Step 1: Click on the link that’s mentioned above

Step 2: Now, hit the install button

Step 3: Wait for the game to download to your device.

The game is based on the backdrop of the Galwan Valley and real-life feud between the Indian soldiers and Chinese troops. The much-talked game is not like its counterpart and doesn’t have a Battle Royale Game Mode. In fact the game altogether features a single person campaign mode. In explaining about why the game is set up in Galwan Valley, the CEO and Co-founder of nCore Games told Indian Express, “FAU-G is trying to portray the life of an Indian Soldier and how faujis are fighting for us on the border. If you look at the genre of action games, they follow a theme. I think if we have to create a game from India, we have to base it on Indian themes, and if you look at Indian themes, we all saw Galwan Valley and what happened.”

The launch of FAUG was announced after PUBG Mobile India was banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on 2 September 2020. The central government had banned 118 mobile apps including PUBG in the country citing national security.