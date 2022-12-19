Players, Teams And Even Google Broke Records On FIFA World Cup 2022 Final

FIFA Word Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France was a nail-biting match that hailed records not just fore players and teams but for tech giant Google too.

FIFA World Cup Final 2022: Millions of people united together in the historic triumph of Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final. People erupted in waves of joy, there was great celebratory uproar all around the globe when Lionel Messi lifted the cup breaking records. Speaking of records, it was not just football players like Messi, Mbappe or teams that broke records, but the search engine Google too hit a great milestone. The tech giant hit its highest traffic in over 25 years on the day of finals.

Google CEO, Sundar Pichai said, “It was like the entire world was searching for one thing,” and well, yes it indeed was.

Search recorded its highest ever traffic in 25 years during the final of #FIFAWorldCup , it was like the entire world was searching about one thing! — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 19, 2022

Messi, Mbapppe and FIFA World Cup final were among the top social media trends last evening as people tracked the match and searched for information about the players and teams. Also, FIFA World Cup 2022 was the third most searched topic according to Google Year End 2022 report.

Lionel Messi’s dream of winning the FIFA World Cup finally materialised on Sunday, with Argentina surviving a few anxious moments to register a fighting 4-2 penalty shootout win over defending champions France.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Final : Records Made

After winning the 2022 World Cup final, Lionel Messi has surpassed Lothar Matthäus (Germany) for the record of most FIFA World Cup matches played in by a player .

. Kylian Mbappé, French Footballer, won the Golden boot for the most goals by a player in a FIFA World Cup final

Argentina extended their record for the most penalty shoot-out victories in FIFA World Cup tournaments by a team

Lionel Messi Records In FIFA World Cup 2022:

Most Man of the Match awards won at the FIFA World Cup

First person to assist at five different FIFA World Cups

Most FIFA World Cup appearances as captain: 19

Most appearances in FIFA World Cup tournaments by a player

He is the only player to win two Golden Balls [Best player of the tournament] – 2014, 2022

He has played the most number of minutes in the World Cup with 234 minutes, surpassing Paolo Maldini.