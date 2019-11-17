New Delhi: Most of our conversation ends with emojis as there’s nothing that can express some emotions better than emojis. Only what those faces lack is Indian-ness.

Hike Messenger has announced its own version of animated emoji called HikeMoji where emojis have Indian facial features and accessories like bindis, nose pins etc. They are available with local languages as well. Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam – in addition to English and Hindi — are the languages available.

Once you download the app, you can create personalised emojis also by taking a selfie. These emojis can be used on several platforms.

Launched in beta, the feature will be rapidly upgraded with new builds shipping out every few weeks.

Elaborating about HikeMoji, Kavin Bharti Mittal, Founder & CEO, Hike, said, “With incredible advancements in technology so much more is possible today. Today we can do things we couldn’t, even just a few years ago. We’re seeing self-worth move online faster than ever before and the youth spend far more time perfecting their online lives than their lives offline. HikeMoji has been built with that in mind. It is a way to bring your true-est, fun-est most expressive self online. With HikeMoji, you can be the you, that you’ve always wanted to be.”

“In the online world, you can go beyond the constraints of the offline world so one of our principles with HikeMoji is that it’s 60% you and 40% who you’d love to be. The artwork is key to making this work. People need to feel that this is them, so we’ve ensured that the HikeMojis feel relatable but they’re also aspirational. There’s a local flavor to the avatar and all the 1000+ customizations that come with it. Users also get over 100 exclusive HikeMoji stickers that only they can use to start with.”