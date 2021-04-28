New Delhi: At this time of coronavirus pandemic when the cases are on the rise at a drastic rate, finding a COVID hospital nearby might become a tough task. However, Truecaller, the popular call identification app for smartphones, has made this task easier by adding a new COVID Hospital Directory for all users in India. Interestingly, this new feature on Truecaller will include contact details including telephone numbers and addresses of COVID designated hospitals across India. Also Read - IPL 2021: We Are in Safest Bio-Bubble, Situation Outside is Grim: Ricky Ponting

This new feature from Truecaller comes at a time when India is battling a new COVID surge in many states with a shortage of oxygen and ICU Beds.

As per updates, the Truecaller is sourcing this information from official government databases and you'll be able to search within the database to find the hospital details you need in and around your locality. The COVID Hospital Directory will be available for all Truecaller users using the Android app, and irrespective of whether you are on the free-tier or have a Truecaller Premium or Truecaller Gold subscription.

Issuing an official statement, Rishit Jhunjhunwala, MD India, Truecaller, said that the company wanted to quickly introduce a simple directory of important numbers for Covid-related services. “We have started with this hospital list and we’re working to add more verified sources soon. This is one among the many ways we’re helping with Covid relief efforts,” he added.

However, the app has issued a clarification saying it in no way promises or guarantees a bed or any medical facilities at any of the listed hospitals.