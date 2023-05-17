Home

The Fire-Boltt Shark smartwatch is priced at Rs. 1,799 and will be available for sale via the official Fire-Boltt website.

Fire-Boltt Shark smartwatch has been launched in India. Priced at Rs. 1,799, the smartwatch comes with a 1.83-inch HD display with a resolution of 240×284 pixels, Bluetooth calling, and smart health sensors like a heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, and SpO2 monitor. According to the company, the Fire-Boltt Shark smartwatch comes in four different colour variants — Black Camou, Black, Green Yellow, and Black Yellow.

The smartwatch supports over 120 sports modes and cloud-based watch faces to choose from. The smartwatch has been claimed to offer up to eight days of battery life with normal usage and up to 25 days in standby mode.

Fire-Boltt Shark smartwatch: Features

It comes in four different colour variants — Black Camou, Black, Green Yellow, and Black Yellow.

Fire-Boltt’s Shark smartwatch sports a 1.83-inch (240×284 pixels) HD display with a 240×284 pixel resolution.

It is claimed to be shockproof, scratch resistant, and comes with two button pushers.

The watch supports Bluetooth calling enabling users to make and receive phone calls directly from the watch.

The smartwatch supports AI voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri.

It comes with several smart health trackers like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate sensors, female health tracker, and sleep monitoring.

The Fire-Boltt Shark gets support for 120 sports modes including athletics, auto racing, and more.

It also gets as many as 100 customizable cloud-based watch faces to choose from.

The Fire-Boltt Shark is claimed to offer up to eight days of battery life with normal usage, up to five days with Bluetooth calling, and up to 25 days in standby mode.

The watch also has inbuilt games, remote camera control, an alarm, a timer, a stopwatch, a weather forecast, sedentary reminders, and more

