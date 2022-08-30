New Delhi: Domestic smart wearable brand Fire-Boltt on Tuesday launched two new affordable smartwatches — Dynamite and Ninja Calling Pro — that come with a large HD display, trendy design, and Bluetooth calling feature. Priced at Rs 3,999 and Rs 1,999, respectively, Dynamite is currently available on Amazon, whereas Ninja Calling Pro is available on Flipkart and the company’s website.Also Read - Snapchat Launches Dual Camera to Capture Multiple Shots at Same Time

"Be it display, fitness, health metric, or calling, each of our products offers the best in segment user experience in the most economical price range. We are confident that the newest additions to our smartwatch portfolio — Dynamite and Ninja Calling Pro — will be well accepted by the millennials," Aayushi Kishore and Arnav Kishore, co-founders, Fire-Boltt, said in a statement.

With a massive 1.81-inch HD display and the highest number of watch faces, Dynamite comes with many smart features like camera control, music control, sedentary reminder, and water reminder.

The watch also enables you to access your recent call log along with a dial pad and enables contact saving. The smartwatch further boasts powerful fast charging, which allows you to use the watch for 24 hours after plugging in the charger for just 10 minutes.

Ninja Calling Pro has a built-in AI Voice Assistant, with which you can tap, speak to the timepiece and get things done with the convenience of your voice. For instance, you can instruct Ninja Calling Pro to play music or set an alarm for the early morning. With 120 sports modes, Ninja Calling Pro monitors SPO2 levels and heart rate to help you lead a healthy life.