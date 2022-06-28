First Sale Of Realme C30: Realme India launched its new entry-level phone Realme C30 in India just a few days ago. Realme C30 has an ultra-slim vertical strip design. Apart from this, the claim about Realme C30 is that it is the thinnest and lightest smartphone in its segment. The first sale of Realme C30 has started from June 27. The weight of Realme C30 is 182 grams. Talking about other features, Realme C30 is backed by a 5000mAh battery with Unisock T612 processor, which claims to have a standby of 45 days.Also Read - Hero Passion XTEC Launch: Get Real-Time Mileage, Phone Charger, Bluetooth Connectivity | Full Details Inside

Realme C30 price

The price of 32GB storage with 2GB RAM of Realme C30 is Rs 7,499, while the price of 32GB storage with 3GB RAM is Rs 8,299. The phone can be purchased in Lake Blue, Bamboo Green, and Denim Black colors. This smartphone will be sold through e-commerce site Flipkart and Reality Store. As a launch offer, the company is giving an instant discount of 5% on this to ICICI net banking users. However, this offer will be available only to those who buy from Reality Store. Also Read - Keep Your Online Data Safe And Secure By Following These Simple Steps

Specifications of Realme C30

Realme C30 has a 6.5-inch HD + display. Apart from this, up to 3GB of RAM and up to 32GB of storage is available in this phone. The phone has Unisoc T612 processor, which has a clock speed of 1.82GHz. Also Read - Quick Steps To Copy Text from Photos on Android and iPhone: Complete Guide Inside

The phone has 8 megapixel rear camera and 5 megapixel front camera. AI is supported with the camera, 3-Card Slot that includes 2 Nano Card Slots + 1 Micro SD Slot.

Connectivity options include 3.5mm headset jack, Micro USB, Bluetooth 5.0 and side mounted fingerprint sensor.