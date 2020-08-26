Fitbit Launches Fitness Products in India: American fitness brand Fitbit has launched its advanced health smartwatch Fitbit Sense in India. The Fitbit Sense is priced at Rs 34,999 in India. The smartwatch comes with a 6-month Fitbit trial pack. In addition to the Fitbit Sense, the Fitbit Versa 3 has been introduced with new health, fitness and other great features. In this, users will get support of GPS and Google Assistant. The Fitbit comes with a battery life of 10 days. Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Inspire 2 have been launched as new devices, which comes with different sensors. All these products help users to maintain their health. Fitbit says that due to the current COVID-19 outbreak, it has become necessary for users to take care of both their mental and physical health. The company is also offering limited subscription of Fitbit Premium with its new devices. Also Read - Apple Watch shipments grew to 6.8 million units during Q3 2019, up 51 percent from last year: Strategy Analytics

American fitness brand Fitbit believes that the fluctuations in breathing rate and heart rate can detect a day or two before the user shows symptoms of COVID-19. James Park, co-founder and CEO of Fitbit, said more than 1 million users participated in a study aimed to find out if they could create algorithms to detect signs of the disease and the results were curious. Some of this technology has been used by the company in its new products.

Fitbit Sense

In Fitbit Sense, the company has used innovative sensors and software technology. It will inform users to be positive one to two days before the symptoms of Coronavirus, which can prove to be very effective in the current era. The company claims that the Fitbit Sense COVID-19 can be identified through the difference between breathing speed (HRV) and heart rate SpO2. James Park, co-founder and CEO of Fitbit, said that an algorithm based on reports from 1000 users has been designed to help COVID-19 take hold. Park said that to explore more about the Coronavirus, they have accelerated Fitbit's key research, including Stanford, Scripps Research, Kings College London, among other institutions around the world, to find out if wearable's band are effective in detecting the virus or the symptoms.

The world’s first flagship smartwatch has been given the world’s first electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor so that it can be managed better by alerting about rising levels of stress. It has six months battery life with advanced heart rate tracking technology, new ECG app, skin temperature sensor. Its price in the Indian market is Rs 34,999. It will come with a six-month trial pack of Fitbit Premium.

Fitbit Versa 3

This smartwatch has sleep score and smart wake features. It features on-device GPS, in-app workout intensity map, enhanced PurePulse 2.0 technology, and active zone minutes that help keep fitness on top. It also has a built-in speaker and microphone so that phone calls can be picked up immediately. Apart from this, send SMS call to voicemail and can easily decide the sound of the call. Versa 3 has a battery life of at least six days. Its price in India is Rs 26,499.

Fitbit Inspire 2

This fitness band is more economical and comes with a 10-day battery life. It has more than 20 hole-based exercise modes, advanced sleep tool, and 24/7 heart rate tracking. The price is Rs 10,999 with a one-year Fitbit Premium free trial.