New Delhi: Is your internet service provider (ISP) delivering the data speed you were promised? Is your internet fluctuating from time to time? If you answered yes to both the questions then there is only one way to find out – check your internet speed. One easy and quick way to check your internet speed is simply on Google homepage. Even though there are several websites and apps to check your internet speed, one of the most easiest way is to simply check on Google homepage. Google partnered with Measurement Lab (M-Lab) to run the internet connection speed test in five simple steps.Also Read - Google Doodle Celebrates 200th Birth Anniversary of French Painter Rosa Bonheur

“To run the test, you will be connected to Measurement Lab (M-Lab) and your IP address will be shared with them and processed by them in accordance with their privacy policy. M-Lab conducts the test and publicly publishes all test results to promote Internet research. Published information includes your IP address and test results, but doesn’t include any other information about you as an Internet user,” Google said.

5-step guide to check internet speed from Google homepage

Step 1: First type Google.com on any internet browser on your computer, smartphone or tablet

Step 2: Type 'Run Speed Test' in the search bar

Type ‘Run Speed Test’ in the search bar Step 3: A new dialogue box will appear and you will see this option ‘Internet speed test’. “Check your Internet speed in under 30 seconds. The speed test usually transfers less than 40 MB of data, but may transfer more data on fast connections,” a message from the dialogue box read.

Step 4: Select 'Run Speed Test' button in the box

Select ‘Run Speed Test’ button in the box Step 5: A new window will open where you will get all the details about your internet speed. If you want to test the internet speed again then select the button ‘test again’.

Meanwhile, the Internet speeds in India continue to witness an upward trend, taking the country to 70th (+3) and 122nd (+6) position in the global internet speed ranking based on fixed broadband and mobile download speeds in June last year, respectively, said US-based broadband speed tester Ookla. India also fared well in the fixed broadband internet speeds with the average download speed of 58.17Mbps in June last year as compared to 55.65Mbps in May. For the fixed broadband internet speeds, after witnessing a small dip in May, overall fixed download speeds during June are the highest for India on the Global Index, the report showed.