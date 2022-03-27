New Delhi: WhatsApp, used by millions worldwide, is one of the most popular messaging platforms. Besides using it as messaging, WhatsApp is also used to make video and voice calls. Earlier, a report by Android Authority stated 720 KB is consumed by WhatsApp calls.Also Read - WhatsApp Multi-device Support Starts Rolling Out to All Users

The data consumption during WhatsApp calls can be high and it may have an affect daily data limit if you are using mobile data. However, you can reduce the resumption of mobile data during WhatsApp calls.

How to reduce mobile data consumption during WhatsApp calls on Android phones

Open your WhatsApp application Click on the three-dots icon at the top right of the screen Then select ‘Settings’ option from the menu Click on ‘Storage and data’ option From there select ‘Use less data for calls’ option

How to reduce mobile data usage during WhatsApp calls on iPhones

Open your WhatsApp application on your iPhone Then select ‘Settings’ option from the bottom right corner of the screen Click on ‘Storage and data’ option from the menu From the Network section, select ‘Use less data for calls’ option

Last week, WhatsApp rolled out the much-awaited multi-device support for all users. Till now, the feature has been available to users under WhatsApp’s opt-in beta testing programme. Now, according to WABetainfo, the update will roll out to iOS users this month, followed by an Android release next month.

With the new update, your primary device will not have to remain online in order to access the platform. Viewing live location is not possible on paired devices. Creating and viewing broadcast lists or sending messages with link previews from WhatsApp Web cannot be performed on the secondary devices. WhatsApp has also started rolling out emoji reactions in beta on Android.

The emoji reactions have started appearing in beta version 2.22.8.3 of the service’s Android app, giving users a quick and easy way to respond to incoming messages. With a long-press of a received message, the feature lets users react with one of six emoji — thumbs up, heart, crying, laughter, shocked face, or folded hands (usually taken to mean “thank you”).