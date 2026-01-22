Last day of Flipkart Republic Day Sale! Apple MacBooks see big price cuts with bank offers and EMI deals

Home

The Flipkart Republic Day Sale ends today! This is your last chance to get big discounts on Apple MacBooks, phones, and other electronics before prices go back up.

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 Offers Today: Last chance to grab deals at Flipkart’s much-awaited Republic Day Sale 2026 ends today with huge discounts on tech products in the last hours of the sale. If you are planning to buy a MacBook, accessories, gadgets, and more in India, today might be your last chance to save big before prices increase.

Prices of MacBooks drop heavily on the last day of Flipkart sale

In fact, Apple MacBooks have emerged as one of the biggest tech trends today as prices of MacBook Air and MacBook Pro M versions have dropped heavily in the last hours of the Flipkart sale. Buying premium laptops like MacBooks usually means spending a hefty sum, but these products rarely get deep discounts outside festive sales events.

Here are some of the best MacBook Air and Pro models you can buy with hefty discounts on the last day of Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale:

Apple MacBook Air M3

Recommended for students and regular users looking for premium laptops.

Apple MacBook Air M2

A great all-rounder laptop which is quite easy to buy now with price cuts and bank discounts.

Apple MacBook Air M4

Faster processor and more features make this one of the best MacBook Air deals today.

Apple MacBook Pro M4

Recommended for power users and professionals looking for MacBook Pro laptops

Apple laptops usually don’t see discounts beyond single-digit percentages throughout the year. This means MacBook Air and MacBook Pro deals today at Flipkart are huge – potentially the biggest this year. Shoppers who are still thinking about purchasing MacBooks should seize this opportunity and buy them while stocks last.

Check out other tech deals today on Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale

Flipkart Republic Day Sale Discounts Today:

MacBooks aren’t the only hot-selling products on Flipkart today – there are a lot of other tech deals you should take advantage of before prices return to normal. Take a look at some of the best options available:

Smartphones and tablets

Discounted prices and bank discounts on multiple popular smartphones and tablets from top brands.

Wearables and accessories

Buy smart watches, earbuds and accessories for smartphones cheap in combo offers.

Exchange and EMI deals

Grab exciting exchange offers and no cost EMI options that allow you to buy within your budget.

Best tips to buy products at Flipkart sale today

Discounts today at Flipkart come with some extra perks too. These are the best tips to remember while shopping on Flipkart’s last day of sale:

Compare prices across banks and debit cards

These offer additional discounts and cashbacks which lower the effective price even further.

Compare specifications

There are a lot of MacBook models being sold today – compare specs like display size, processor, RAM, storage, etc. to find the right one for you.

Stay stocked up and be quick to buy

You never know when stocks for hot-selling products might run out. In fact, they might be updated right when the sale ends.

If you’re planning to buy tech products from Flipkart before the next big sale, today is your last chance to do so at discounted prices. There are numerous deals today at Flipkart on tech products ranging from MacBooks to smartphones and more. Browse through the options carefully and buy what you need before the sale ends!

