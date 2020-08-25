Apple Days Sale: Apple Days Sale has started on August 22 on the e-commerce site Flipkart. The sale will continue till August 25. Apple has cut the price of the selected iPhones for this sale. The iPhone SE (2020) launched in April this year has been made available for sale at its lowest price. Apart from this, there will be a chance to buy iPhone XR cheaply in the sale. Apple Days sale has started on the online shopping website Flipkart. The sale will start from 22 August till 25 August. Meanwhile, thousands of discounts are being available on iPhone smartphones. The iPhone SE (2020) smartphone is also available at the lowest price ever. other than this the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 models are also being offered at a discount. Also Read - Apple Becomes World's First Ever $2 Trillion Company in Market Value

Apple iPhone SE 2020 Offer

The 64GB model of the iPhone SE smartphone will be available for sale for Rs 35,999 in the Apple Days sale. There will be a chance to buy its 128GB model for Rs 40,999 and 256GB model for Rs 50,999. At the time of launching, 64GB models of iPhone SE were priced at Rs 42,500, 128GB model was Rs 47,800 and 56GB model was Rs 58,300. An exchange offer of Rs 13,450 is also being offered to the customer on the purchase of the phone.

Apple iPhone XR Offer

The price of 64GB model of Apple iPhone XR smartphone in the cell is Rs 45,999. Its 128GB model is priced at Rs 51,999.

Apple iPhone 11 Offer

iPhone 11 smartphone is getting a discount of 5 thousand rupees. HDFC Bank debit and credit card customers can take advantage of this discount. After the discount, the 64 GB model of the phone can be purchased for Rs 63,300 and the 128 GB model for Rs 68,600. Flipkart is offering an exchange of Rs 13,45 and a no-cost EMI option of Rs 5,667 per month on iPhone purchase.