New Delhi: One of India's leading e-retailers, Walmart-owned Flipkart has entered the zone for hyperlocal services for delivering groceries and household needs under 90 minutes, rising as a tough competition for Amazon Inc in the e-commerce market.

Dubbed as Flipkart Quick, the company also plans to sell mobile phones and stationery items, along with the daily needs to be a step ahead of other quick delivery apps that mainly offer groceries.

Flipkart's hyperlocal services will debut in prime cities like Bengaluru. However, the company has not revealed a launch date yet.

Flipkart Quick will go head-to-head against Amazon, as well as Alibaba-backed BigBasket, and it will also put forth a challenge for Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance’s JioMart, which was inaugurated earlier this month.

Many other home delivery chains like Dunzo, Swiggy and Zomato started offering grocery deliveries as the country went under a total lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

“Halfway through the year of the pandemic, supply chains have transformed drastically… The hyperlocal category, known for being a convenience for many, has now emerged to be a long-term essential service for the country,” Flipkart said in a statement.

The e-commerce platform had, last week, acquired 100 per cent interest in Walmart India, taking over its cash-and-carry business to leverage strong wholesale capabilities. It launched Flipkart Wholesale, a new digital marketplace designed to help transform the kirana retail ecosystem in the country.