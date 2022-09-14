Flipkart Sale: It is going to be discount bonanza all over when Flipkart sale begins by the end of this month. Flipkart is all set to host its annual Big Billion Day sale from September 23 to September 30. This seven-day-long sale will include deals, offers and big discounts on a number of technology products including smartphones, electronics, accessories, appliances and more.Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Dates Announced. Check Details Here

Some of the older iPhone models like the iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 will be, most likely, sold at much cheaper prices with discounts. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Top Deals on Home Decor Items You Should NOT Miss

iPHONE 13 UNDER RS. 50,000

Flipkart will most likely sell the Apple iPhone 11, the last 4G iPhone in the number-series, at under Rs 30,000, although an exact price is not revealed yet. The iPhone 12 mini is priced at under Rs 40,000, according to a report by Indian Express. Also Read - Apple Likely to Bring iPhone Subscription This Year. Deets Inside

The iPhone 13 will be available at Rs 49,990 during the sale, although Flipkart has not mentioned if this will be a direct price or an effective price via bank offers and/or cashbacks. The iPhone 13 packs MagSafe and 5G support, as well as the A15 chip, which is also present on the new iPhone 14-series’ non-Pro models.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will also be on offer, being priced at under Rs 90,000 and Rs 1,00,000 respectively, but this is inclusive of other offers such as bank card discounts, etc.

WHAT’S MORE ON THE LIST?

Apart from the Apple iPhones, the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale will also see other popular Android phones drop in price, including the Poco F4 at Rs 21,999 including offers, Oppo Reno 8 at Rs 26,999 including offers and Moto Edge 30 at Rs 22,749 including offers. There will also be other deals on phones by Poco, Infinix, Motorola, Oppo, Realme and more.