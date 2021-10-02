Flipkart’s biggest sale of the year, Big Billion Days 2021, is back to take on Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2021, both of which will go live on the same day. Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2021 will start at midnight for Plus members. The sale will open for everyone from October 3, Sunday and will go on till October 10. While the big sale begins tomorrow, you can still access select offers as part of Flipkart’s Curtain Raiser Deals today.Also Read - Apple’s Festive Offer For iPhone Buyers Begins on Oct 7 in India. You Can Get Free AirPods With iPhone 12 | Details Here

The Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale is famous for offering amazing discounts on gadgets such as a large selection of smartphones, TVs, laptops and other electronics. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Date, Bank Offers, Smartphone Deals, More

The best smartphone deals include discounts on iPhone 12, 12 mini, iPhone SE, Samsung Galaxy F42, Moto G60 and more. Here are the top 10 best mobile phone deals you need to keep an out for this Flipkart 2021 sale.