Flipkart’s biggest sale of the year, Big Billion Days 2021, is back to take on Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2021, both of which will go live on the same day. Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2021 will start at midnight for Plus members. The sale will open for everyone from October 3, Sunday and will go on till October 10. While the big sale begins tomorrow, you can still access select offers as part of Flipkart’s Curtain Raiser Deals today.Also Read - Apple’s Festive Offer For iPhone Buyers Begins on Oct 7 in India. You Can Get Free AirPods With iPhone 12 | Details Here
The Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale is famous for offering amazing discounts on gadgets such as a large selection of smartphones, TVs, laptops and other electronics. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Date, Bank Offers, Smartphone Deals, More
The best smartphone deals include discounts on iPhone 12, 12 mini, iPhone SE, Samsung Galaxy F42, Moto G60 and more. Here are the top 10 best mobile phone deals you need to keep an out for this Flipkart 2021 sale.
- iPhone 12: The iPhone 12 model is available at a price starting at Rs 48,999. On applying the bank offer, the iPhone 12 can be grabbed at Rs 45,999. This price is for the 64GB model. 128GB and 256GB models are also available with massive discount.
- iPhone 12 mini: iPhone 12 mini is available at a massive discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The iPhone 12 mini is available at a discounted price of Rs 36,999. Additionally, buyers can get 10 percent instant discount.
- iPhone SE: iPhone SE is available at the lowest ever price on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The iPhone is available at a price of Rs 25,499. This price is inclusive of the bank offer.
- Samsung Galaxy F62: During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the Samsung Galaxy F62 can be grabbed at a discounted price of Rs 16,499. The offer is inclusive of the bank offer.
- Samsung Galaxy F42 5G: Samsung Galaxy F42 can be grabbed at a discounted price of Rs 17,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Get extra 10 percent instant discount using your ICICI or Axis bank card.
- Pixel 4a: Google Pixel 4a is available at lowest ever price tag. It can be grabbed at Rs 24,499 inclusive of the bank offer on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days. The sale is now live for Plus members.
- Poco X3 Pro: Poco X3 Pro is available at a discount price of Rs 15,499 inclusive of the 10 percent bank discount. This is the lowest ever price that you can grab the Poco X3 Pro at in India.
- ROG Phone 3: ROG Phone 3 is available at a discounted price of Rs 31,999 inclusive of the 10 percent discount on bank offer. This is the lowest ever price you can grab the ROG Phone 3 at in India.
- Motorola Moto G60: Motorola Moto G60 is available at a discounted price of Rs 14,499 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. This offer is inclusive of the bank offer.
- Motorola Edge 20 Fusion: Motorola Edge 20 Fusion can be grabbed at a lowest ever price during the Big Billion Days sale. Flipkart is offering the smartphone at Rs 18,499. This offer is inclusive of the bank offer.