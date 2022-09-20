Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: One of the much-awaited online sales of the year, Flipkart’s Big Billion Days will go live from September 23. The festive sale will run till September 30, with early access for the Plus customers. Thee-retailer will provide various deals and offers on electronic items, gadgets, kitchen and home appliances during 9-day festive sale. If you are a gadget lover from Apple, then the Flipkart sale should be your destination to bag iPhones and MacBook.Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 20,000. Deals/Offers Here

One of the amazing offers that would be available during this sale is MacBook Air M1. Though an official confirmation on the discounted price is awaited, a Flipkart listing spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma claimed that the MacBook Air M1 will be available at RS 6X,490. For the unversed, the Apple MacBook Air M1 was launched in 2020 at a price of Rs 92,900.

Apart from the M1 MacBook Air, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 will also be available at lower prices on the e-commerce platform.

Apple iPhone 13

The Flipkart buyers will get an additional price cut/discount of Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards.

Flipkart will give an exchange offer of up to Rs 19,000 on the handset.

Apple iPhone 12

During the Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart may offer an exchange bonus of up to 19,000 on the purchase of iPhone 12.