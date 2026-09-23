Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Company to offer big discount on iPhone 17, reveals new price

New Delhi: E-commerce platform Flipkart is set to host its biggest sale of the year, the Big Billion Days 2026, on October 9. It is important to note that selected customers will get early access starting October 8. Shoppers have been eagerly waiting for smartphone deals during the sale, and this time, the iPhone 17 could also be available at a significant discount.
The company has already started teasing some of the best deals of the sale.
As per the banner currently visible in Flipkart’s mobile category, the iPhone 17 could be available for under Rs 80,000 during the Big Billion Days Sale 2026. The smartphone currently costs around Rs 1 lakh. However, the company has not yet revealed its exact sale price. It is believed that the quoted price may include bank offers and other discounts.
E-commerce giant Amazon has also announced the dates for its biggest festive sale, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026. The company is set to begin the sale on October 8, 2026. During the time of the sale, shoppers will get a wide range of offers on smartphones, electronics, TVs, appliances, fashion, beauty products, home and kitchen essentials, and everyday-use products.
It is important to note that the Amazon’s festive sale will also feature special offers for SBI customers. Customers will be able to avail themselves of up to 10 percent instant discount on transactions made using SBI credit and debit cards, as well as on EMI transactions.
In addition, some categories are expected to offer no-cost EMI and exchange offers, helping customers reduce their overall spending when purchasing expensive products.
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