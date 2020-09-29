Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020: E-commerce site Flipkart has announced the upcoming Big Billion Days Sale in India. The e-commerce site hinted that the Big Billion Days sale will begin soon. However, the sale date has not been announced by the Flipkart. The biggest festive season sale of the year, starting on the e-commerce website, will offer huge discounts on smartphones, TVs, electronic products, and accessories. According to the leaked report, this sale will start from October 10 and will run till October 14. The 5 days sale will get many discounts and cashback offers. Many new products can also be launched in it. Also Read - Flipkart Begins Hyperlocal Services With Under-90 Minute Delivery For Groceries, More

Flipkart Big Billion Deals

Big Billion Days are launched by Flipkart every year before the festival season, offering huge discounts, exchange, and cashback on many electronic products including smartphones, tablets. Flipkart Plus members will be able to take advantage of this sale sooner than other customers. In this festive season sale, Flipkart Plus users will get the benefit of early access a day before the sale starts. Early Pass users will also be offered some special discounts. In Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020, users will be offered No Cost EMI to cardholders of many banks including SBI, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank. Apart from this, Bajaj Finserv and debit card users will also get EMI offers. Also Read - 'Indian eCommerce is Different': Twitter Left in Splits After Flipkart's Hilarious Response to Man's 'Mandir ke Saamne Phone Lagana' Address

A separate web page for the Big Billion days sale has been released by Flipkart. During the sale, Bajaj Finserv cardholders will be able to purchase the phone at no-cost EMI. Along with price cut and exchange offer on mobile and tablet, up to 80 percent discount will be offered on Smart TV and Large Appliance. In this festive season sale, users will also be given the benefit of a cashback offer. Instant discount of up to 10 percent will be offered to SBI credit and debit card users. The assured cashback will also be offered on payment from Paytm. Also Read - Karnataka Farmers Team up With Flipkart For Home Delivery of Mangoes

Many new smartphones can also be launched in the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 cell. Best discount offers will also be given on many smartphones. These offers include no-cost EMI, exchange offers, etc. Apart from this, Complete Mobile Protection will also be offered at an initial price. Flipkart has partnered with SBI for the sale, under which customers purchasing in sale with debit and credit card of SBI Bank will get a 10% instant discount. Flipkart has also partnered with Paytm. Under this partnership, Cashback will be offered to customers during the sale on behalf of Paytm. On behalf of Flipkart, it has been said that mobile protection will be offered to customers in the cell for one rupee. Apart from this, there will be many deals, price cuts on the purchase of smartphones.

In this festive season sale, a discount of up to 80 percent will be offered on the purchase of TV and home appliances. No-cost EMI, exchange, and appliances protection will also be offered in it.