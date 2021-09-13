Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 – The e-commerce company Flipkart always brings discounts on smartphones, electronic devices, and many other items through its sale. Now the company has brought to us another Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 under which you will get bumper discounts on products like smartphones, tablets, TVs, ACs, and washing machines. However, the company has not yet announced the sale date. Hopefully, the biggest sale of the year, the date of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 will be announced soon.Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020: Sale Coming Soon With Mobile, Electronics, Others Huge Deals

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 – Axis Bank and ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards

The e-commerce website has announced this sale by launching a microsite. It offers discounts on smartphones, gadgets, and electronic items as well as clothing. Details of offers received during the sale have also been found on the live page. For Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021, the company has partnered with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards. Apart from this, you will also get Assured Cashback through Wallet and UPI transactions when transacting with Paytm. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale to Kick Start From September 20; Heavy Discounts on iPhone 7, Laptops And More to Watch Out For

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 – When To Start

The teaser page for the sale has gone live on the website, but the company has not yet announced the start date of the sale. At the moment it is not known when the sale will start and how long it will last. However, with the teaser page going live, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is expected to begin soon. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Give makeover to your home with day 2 sale on Home and Appliances

In addition, the company has informed that the sale will also give great discounts on smartphones from Samsung, Apple, Oppo, and Vivo. Deals on smartphones will be revealed soon.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021- Offers On Electronics Items

On the other hand, there will be a discount of up to 80 percent on electronics and accessories. Laptops will also get great discounts. Up to 70 percent discount on home appliances, up to 70 percent off on best-selling TVs in India, and up to 50 percent on fridges.

Up to 40 percent discount on Acer laptops, 70 percent discount on smartwatches, up to 80 percent discount on Boat’s audio products, and up to 60 percent discount on Dizo items.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021- Discounts On Make-Up Items

Up to 70 percent discount will be given on makeup items. Hopefully, this new season of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale could start in the first week or second week of October. Offers on-sale dates and products are expected to be revealed soon.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021- Heavy Deals and Offers On Food/Beverages

Apart from these items, now if we talk about food and beverages, you will get a chance to buy these items with a discount of up to 85 percent in the sale. Up to 85 percent discount will be given on furniture and mattresses. Not only this, but you can also get up to an 80 percent discount on Flipkart brand items during the sale. An extra discount of 5 percent will be given on the purchase of 3 and 2 items simultaneously and an extra discount of 10 percent on the purchase of 5 items. Details of offers available in the sale may be released shortly.