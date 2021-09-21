New Delhi: The Walmart-owned e-tailer company Flipkart is all set to start its biggest flagship sale, The Big Billion Days, from October 7 to 12, 2021. The 6-day grant event will witness millions of consumers, sellers, small businesses and e-commerce ecosystem partners come together for the upcoming festive season. The E-commerce company has said customers who haven’t subscribed to its Plus membership will also be able to gain early access by redeeming 50 earned SuperCoins on the Flipkart app.Also Read - Amazon Bribery Allegations: Company Says 'We Take Them Seriously, Investigate Them Fully'. Full Statement Here

"Over the past year, in collaboration with our ecosystem partners, we've worked towards creating opportunities that revitalise consumer sentiment in these challenging times and revive India's economic growth. Flipkart's commitment to providing value to consumers, opportunities for growth for MSMEs, sellers and our lakhs of Kirana partners, and employment generation through e-commerce, goes to show how the country has embraced e-commerce over the past year and a half and The Big Billion Days is our way of giving back to the community and enthuse the festive spirit across the nation," Kalyan Krishnamurthy, chief executive at Flipkart Group, said, announcing the launch of The Big Billion Days 2021, according to a Business Standard report .

According to the reports, Flipkart Marketplace supports digital commerce for 3.75 Lakh sellers. The company has already onboarded 75,000 new sellers on its platform over the last few months as MSMEs, and small business entrepreneurs continue to be enthused by the potential of e-commerce ahead of the festive season.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 – Axis Bank and ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards

The company had earlier launched a microsite for the sale. It offers discounts on smartphones, gadgets, and electronic items as well as clothing. Details of offers received during the sale have also been found on the live page. For Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021, the company has partnered with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards. Apart from this, you will also get Assured Cashback through Wallet and UPI transactions when transacting with Paytm.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021- Offers On Electronics Items

According to the reports, there will be a discount of up to 80 percent on electronics and accessories. Laptops will also get great discounts. Up to 70 percent discount on home appliances, up to 70 percent off on best-selling TVs in India, and up to 50 percent on fridges.

Up to 40 percent discount on Acer laptops, 70 percent discount on smartwatches, up to 80 percent discount on Boat’s audio products, and up to 60 percent discount on Dizo items.