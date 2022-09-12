Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Ahead of festivals, Flipkart is all set to host a once-a-year sale event, the Big Billion Days 2022. Though the company is yet to make an announcement regarding the Big Billion Days 2022 date and time, the festive sale is likely to go live by the end of this month. The e-commerce portal, this year, is not only giving discounts on gadgets, but one can also avail irresistible offers on home appliances items. Thus if you are planning to buy a mixer grinder, refrigerator, convection, or any other home appliance, this is the right time to shift those items from your wishlist to cart. Check out the upcoming deals, offers and discounts on home appliances below: –Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Mega Discounts on Google Pixel 6a, Nothing Phone 1, Realme 9 Pro; Revealed Prices Here

FLIPKART BIG BILLION DAYS: UPCOMING DEALS, OFFERS AND DISCOUNTS ON HOME APPLIANCES

LG UQ7500 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart WebOS TV 2022 Edition

LG UHD TV comes with a UHD 4K resolution display so that you can get a true-to-life visual quality and vivid colours. With 30% off, one can buy this TV at Rs 30,990.

Available offers

Bank Offer 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card T&C

Freebie Get Bitcoin worth ₹251on Coin DCX T&C

Freebie Free BYJU’S Classes Online Tuitions worth ₹999. Experience the BYJU’S Two Teacher Advantage T&C

No cost EMI ₹2,583/month. Standard EMI also available

LG 260 L Frost Free Double Door Top Mount 3 Star Convertible Refrigerator with Smart Inverter (Dazzle Steel, GL-S292RDSX)

LG 260 L Frost-free Double-door Convertible Refrigerator has Smart Inverter Compressor and is designed for energy-efficient performance, thereby helping you save up on electricity bills. It is priced at Rs 36,390 but on Flipkart you can buy the item at Rs 26,990.

