Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Flipkart is set to launch its biggest sale, Big Billion Days 2022. During the sale, the e-commerce portal will offer huge discounts on various categories, including electronic gadgets, home and kitchen appliances, furniture, household items, etc. The e-retailer has announced to offer 60-80% off on categories including fashion, sports, beauty, and toys. Besides, buyers can expect up to 80% off on accessories, electronics, TVs, and appliances. Moreover, home decor items like —furniture, and mattresses will get a discount of about 85%. Check top deals on home decor products below:-
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Top Deals on Home Decor Items
Centuary Mattresses Sleepables Multi Layered 6 inch Double Pocket Spring Mattress
Under the sale, you can buy this mattress at Rs 6,802 against its original Price which is Rs 11,641. The mattress claims to provide your body with adequate orthopaedic support, and it features zero disturbance pocketed springs to ensure that you can sleep peacefully without any signs of discomfort.
Available Offers
- Special Price: Get extra ₹1571 off (price inclusive of cashback/coupon)T&C
- Bank Offer: 10% off on Axis Bank Credit Card and Credit Card EMI Trxns,up to ₹1750. On orders of ₹5000 and above T&C; Bank Offer: 10% off on ICICI Bank Credit Cards (incl. EMI Txns), up to ₹1,750. On orders of ₹5,000 and above T&C; Bank Offer: 8% off on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, up to ₹1750. On orders of ₹5000 and above T&C
- Partner Offer: Buy this product and Get Extra 10% Up to ₹500 off on Home & Kitchen Appliances
- Partner Offer: Buy this product and get upto ₹500 off on Flipkart Furniture
- No cost EMI ₹2,268/month. Standard EMI also available
ComfyBean XL Designer Bean Bag
During Big Billion Days Sale 2022, one can buy this bean bag at Rs 1,511 only. The original price of this product is Rs 3,999.
Available Offers
- Special Price: Extra ₹648 off(price inclusive of discount) T&C
- Bank Offer: 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card T&C
- Bank Offer: Extra 10% Off on this Product upto ₹200 T&C
- Partner Offer: Buy this product and Get Extra 10% Up to ₹500 off on Home & Kitchen Appliances
Jordyblue Manual Recliner
You can get the most premium range of Recliners at Rs 13,694 only. The company claims that the product is made up with high-quality wood that provides strength and support to the seating mechanism.
Available offers
- Special Price: Extra ₹2805 off(price inclusive of discount)T&C
- Bank Offer: 10% off on Axis Bank Credit Card and Credit Card EMI Trxns, up to ₹1750. On orders of ₹5000 and above T&C
- Partner Offer: Buy this product and Get Extra 10% Up to ₹500 off on Home & Kitchen Appliances
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: FAQs Answered
- What benefits does the big billion days sale 2022 offer?
A. Users can avail of upto 10% instant discount with bank cards during the sale. Users will also get additional discounts and cashback offers on the final payment.
- Name top brands that offer great deals on fashion products?
- Nike, Allen Solly, Puma, Dressberry, Bata, and more offer great deals on fashion products. Refer to the product description to be sure about the product before your purchase.
- In what products do the top deals come your way?
A. You can explore the Big Billion Days sale on products such as mobiles, laptops, audio accessories, toys, lifestyle, fashion, beauty products, and more.
- Do I get great deals on grocery products?
A. Yes, you will get deals on grocery products with discounts and make every purchase pocket-friendly. Read the product description before making a purchase.
- Who are the best-selling smartphone brands in the big billion days sale 2022?
A. The best-selling smartphone brands like Iphone, Realme, Vivo, Samsung, Poco, and more offer great deals on smartphones.
- What home furnishing items are included in a big billion days sale 2022?
A. You will get great deals and offers on home furnishing items like bed linens, curtains, carpets, cushions, bathroom linens, and more.