Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Flipkart is set to launch its biggest sale, Big Billion Days 2022. During the sale, the e-commerce portal will offer huge discounts on various categories, including electronic gadgets, home and kitchen appliances, furniture, household items, etc. The e-retailer has announced to offer 60-80% off on categories including fashion, sports, beauty, and toys. Besides, buyers can expect up to 80% off on accessories, electronics, TVs, and appliances. Moreover, home decor items like —furniture, and mattresses will get a discount of about 85%. Check top deals on home decor products below:-

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Top Deals on Home Decor Items

Centuary Mattresses Sleepables Multi Layered 6 inch Double Pocket Spring Mattress

Under the sale, you can buy this mattress at Rs 6,802 against its original Price which is Rs 11,641. The mattress claims to provide your body with adequate orthopaedic support, and it features zero disturbance pocketed springs to ensure that you can sleep peacefully without any signs of discomfort.

Available Offers

Special Price: Get extra ₹1571 off (price inclusive of cashback/coupon)T&C

Bank Offer: 10% off on Axis Bank Credit Card and Credit Card EMI Trxns,up to ₹1750. On orders of ₹5000 and above T&C; Bank Offer: 10% off on ICICI Bank Credit Cards (incl. EMI Txns), up to ₹1,750. On orders of ₹5,000 and above T&C; Bank Offer: 8% off on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, up to ₹1750. On orders of ₹5000 and above T&C

Partner Offer: Buy this product and Get Extra 10% Up to ₹500 off on Home & Kitchen Appliances

Partner Offer: Buy this product and get upto ₹500 off on Flipkart Furniture

No cost EMI ₹2,268/month. Standard EMI also available

ComfyBean XL Designer Bean Bag

During Big Billion Days Sale 2022, one can buy this bean bag at Rs 1,511 only. The original price of this product is Rs 3,999.