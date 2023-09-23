Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 Coming Soon: Check Important Details on Bank Offers Here

Home

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 Coming Soon

New Delhi: E-commerce giant Flipkart is all set to host the Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale for 2023 ahead of the festive season. The Walmart-owned company has started giving a sneak peek of the special discounts that the customers of certain bank cards will enjoy. It is important to note that the Flipkart is yet to officially announce the date for the commencement of the sale.

The company has created a landing webpage on which Flipkart is giving a sneak peek of the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale in 2023. According to the information on this webpage, customers using ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Bank debit or credit cards can avail an immediate discount of up to 10 percent during purchases.

Paytm is also offering guaranteed savings on transactions made using Paytm, UPI, and wallets during the sale. Interested buyers can use the Flipkart Pay Later feature to buy now and pay later.

The customers can also avail no-cost monthly installments and discounts for exchanging old items.

During the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, customers can expect big discounts on various smartphones from popular brands like Apple, Samsung, Google, Realme, Oppo, Xiaomi, Nothing, and Vivo.

Some of the smartphones that will have discounts of up to 80 percent have already been teased by Flipkart. These include Moto G54 5G, Samsung Galaxy F34 5G, Realme C51, Realme 115G, Realme 11x 5G, Infinix Zero 30 5G, Moto G84 5G, Vivo V29e, and Poco M6 Pro 5G.

50-80% Off on Electronics & Accessories Likely

Flipkart is likely to offer 50-80 percent discount on Electronics & Accessories category during Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023. So, whether you are looking for a new tablet, laptop, or earbuds, all of these product categories will be receiving great discounts. This mega-sale event will also see brands like Zebronics and Wings enter the laptop market with their budget laptop offerings.

