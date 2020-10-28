The Flipkart Big Diwali sale will begin on October 29 and will take place till November 4. Recently, the company organized the Big Billion Days Sale from October 17 to October 21. Now, the e-commerce platform is set to offer a bumper offer with another sale. Like the Big Billion Days Sale, the Big Diwali Sale will start early for Flipkart Plus Members. In this sale, Flipkart customers will get bank offers, no-cost EMI options and discounts. In the Flipkart Big Diwali 2020 sale, users will be offered a special offer on many mobile, smart TV and other products. Apart from this, special cashback will also be offered to consumers by State Bank of India and Axis Bank. Also, no-cost EMI will also be given by HDFC, ICICI and SBI. Also Read - Thomson TVs to get big discounts during Flipkart Diwali sale, prices start from Rs 5,999

During the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, you will get an Instant Discount of 10% on payment from Axis Bank Credit-Debit Card. This offer is also on EMI transaction. At the same time, 5% cashback will also be available with a 10% instant discount on payment from Flipkart-Axis Bank Credit Card. In addition, the company will also offer no-cost-EMI and debit card EMI. On Flipkart Diwali sale, there will be a discount of 50-80% on clothes. Beauty, food, toy and baby care products can be purchased at an initial price of 99 rupees. Home and kitchen products will be available at a starting price of Rs. 79. There will be a discount of up to 75% on furniture. At the same time, Flipkart brand products will be sold at a discount of 80%.

Samsung smartphones will be available on Flipkart in Big Diwali Sale. Samsung Galaxy F41, Samsung Galaxy S20 +, and Samsung Galaxy A50S will get discounts. Apart from this, Poco M2, Poco M2 Pro and Poco M3 will also be available on discounts. Similarly, Oppo smartphones such as Oppo Reno 2F, Oppo A52, Oppo F15 are also available on discounted prices. Offers will also be given on the Realme Narzo 20 Series. Apart from this, there is also an opportunity to get mobile protection from Flipkart for 1 rupee.

Flipkart Diwali Sale will get up to 80% off on electronics and accessories. Laptops will be available at a discount of up to 50% during the sale. Premium tablets will get up to 45% off. At the same time, e-commerce company will sell headphones and speakers with a discount of up to 80%. According to the live page of the sale, a 32-inch smart TV will be available for Rs 8,999 in Flipkart’s Diwali sale. The double door refrigerator will be available at an initial price of Rs 15,990. At the same time, the fully automatic washing machine will be sold at an initial price of Rs 8,990.