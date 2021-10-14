New Delhi: Flipkart is gearing for another sale on the occasion of Diwali right after its annual Big Billion Day sale. The e-commerce major has termed it as the “Big Diwali Sale” and promises to offer best year-end deals on Mobiles, Laptops, Electronics, Fashion & millions of other products available across Flipkart.Also Read - Flipkart Sale 2021: A Few Hours Left! Check Latest Discounts on iPhone, Motorola, Redmi, Realme, POCO, Oppo, Samsung smartphones

Flipkart Big Diwali 2021 Sale will Start On 17th October & end on 23rd October 2021 with SBI Card Offers, along with the No Cost EMI Options From HDFC/AXIS/ICICI will also be available During the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale.

Paytm users will also get extra discounts & cashback offers on the final payment page. The e-commerce major has also announced that the Flipkart Plus customers will get early access to the Big Diwali 2021 sale.

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021 Dates & Sale Offer Starting Time:

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021 Offers Period: October 17-23, 2021

Big Diwali Sale Starting time [Plus Members]: 12.00 a.m October 16

Big Diwali Sale Starting time for all users: 12.00 a.m October 17

Big Diwali Sale Ending Time: 11.59 PM October 23

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Bank Offers:

Get 10% Instant Discount on SBI Credit Card & EMI transactions.

Instant 10% discount on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank Debit & Credit Cards.

Paytm assured cashback on wallet & UPI Transactions.

Discount Using Per Card may go up to Rs.7500 Per Card (As per previous years SBI bank/card offer)

You will also get an extra cashback offers using PhonePe As payment. Full Offer Terms yet to be announced.

No cost EMI offers on leading bank credit/debit cards

EMI On debit cards

No cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv cards

Flipkart has not yet shared a preview of the deals we can expect during the sale period. It does give a hint though, on the extent of discounts that we might see. As per a new webpage by the e-commerce major, the Big Diwali Sale will host up to 80 per cent discount on smartphones and tablets. In addition, there will be a discount of up to 80 per cent on electronics and accessories. TVs and appliances will see a discount of up to 75 per cent.

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Laptops & Gaming PC Offers:

Gaming laptops eg. Acer Predator, MSI Flat up to Rs. 50000 Discount

High-Performance laptops Up to 40% Off

Work & Entertainment Laptops Up to 50% Off

Apple MacBook Air Laptops Flat Up to Rs. 20000 Off

On the contrary, Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale is scheduled to last throughout the month this year. The Big Diwali Sale will be an attempt by the e-commerce giant to stay in the game.