Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: E-commerce giant Flipkart is all set host the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale from tonight, 12 PM. According to the company, the sale will continue till October 16. During the sale, the e-tailer will offer a 10% instant discount on purchases made using SBI Bank cards. There will be offers for Kotak Bank credit card holders as well.

In the sale, buyers will be able to avail exchange offers on smartphones. Flipkart will also offer EMI easy buying options as well along with screen damage protection and Flipkart Pay Later.

Offer on Apple iPhones:

Apple iPhone 13:

Apple iPhone13 128GB storage variant is currently listed at Rs 58,990.

The device can be purchased at a discount of over Rs 2000 as part of the sale with bank offers and other discounts.

iPhone13 comes powered by Apple A15 Bionic chipset which the company is also offering with iPhone 14.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini:

Apple iPhone 12 Mini can be purchased Rs 33,740 onwards during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale.

It is a small screen with 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display which comes powered by Apple A14 Bionic chipset.

Apple iPhone 11:

Apple iPhone 11 which is listed at Rs 35,990 on the website, can be purchased at Rs 33,740 as part of the Flipkart Big Diwali sale. There is also a 10 per cent instant discount on SBI and Kotak Bank cards.

It is important to note that the company is also offering exchange offers on smartphones during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale. The smartphones that can be exchanged are listed on the platform. For instance, Oppo Reno 8 5G can be exchanged for up to Rs 16,900 and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G can be exchanged for up to Rs 18,900.

The company is also offering great deals on gaming TWS earbuds and headphones:

truke BTG Alpha

The truke BTG Alpha comes at a discounted price of ₹799 instead of ₹2499.

It comes with Bluetooth version 5.3 and offers 38 hours of battery life with 1.5 hours charging time.

The device features ENC support and offers AAC Codec as well with 13mm drivers.

Wings X-Fire Gaming TWS

These earbuds are priced at Rs 699 instead of Rs 3999 after a discount of 82%.

The e-tailer is offering a flat ₹100 instant cashback on Paytm wallet.

It features an 8mm driver, Bluetooth version 5.3 and claimed to provide 25 hours of total battery life.

WeCool Freesolo x3