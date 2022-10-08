E-commerce giant Flipkart started the Big Dussehra Sale on October 5. The sale, which ended on Saturday, offered the iPhone 13 with 128GB storage under Rs 50,000. One can save up to Rs 16,900 by trading in their old phone during the sale, bringing the price of an iPhone 13 down to Rs 43,090.Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Begins at Midnight: Check Exciting Offers, Deals Here

Additionally, the customers with HDFC credit or debit card will get a discount of Rs 1,000 on EMI transactions and Rs 500 on all other purchases. In addition, customers who will make the purchases on Flipkart using an Axis Bank credit card will get a 5 percent cashback. Also Read - Another Goof-up! Woman Orders Wrist Watch From Flipkart, Receives Cow Dung Cakes Instead!

Specifications:

Processor: Apple A15 bionic

RAM: 6GB

ROM: 1 TB/512 GB/256GB/128 GB

Battery: 4352 mAh

Front and rear camera: 12 MP

Fast charging: Up to 50% in 30 minutes

The 2021 iPhone even gets larger sensors as compared to the previous iteration and a new diagonal camera lens setup.

Here are some of the key highlights of Big Dussehra Sale and offers: Also Read - Amazon Granted Approval to Operate 24/7 in Delhi, Notification To Be Issued Soon