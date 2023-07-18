Home

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale: Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 14 Available With Huge Discounts Ahead of iPhone 15 Launch

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale: Apple iPhone 13 is available with a starting price of Rs 58,499 for the 128GB storage model.

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale: Flipkart announced that it is offering huge discounts on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series just ahead of the iPhone 15 launch. The offer is part of the Big Saving Days sale and Flipkart said it is giving up to Rs 11,401 on some of the older iPhones. Apart from this, Flipkart is also giving flat discount and the rest of the offer is based on select bank cards.

Apple iPhone 13 is available with a starting price of Rs 58,499 for the 128GB storage model. You can get additional 10 percent discount on Axis bank credit card, which effectively drops the price to Rs 57,499.

Apple iPhone 14 is available for Rs 68,999, lesser than its original price of Rs 79,900. During Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, Apple iPhone 14 Plus is available for Rs 73,999.

However, it is better to buy iPhone 13 rather than the latest version of the phone because they have the same features and there is not much of a difference in terms of camera output. Notably, Apple iPhones have a capable set of sensors that can offer some picturesque shots in daylight.

In terms of specifications, the battery size of Apple iPhone 14 is a bit larger, but there isn’t much of a difference in real-world usage. In Apple iPhone 14, you get 20W fast charging support, which is pretty low compared to what Android phones are offering.

During the Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale, iPhone 11 is available with a price tag of Rs 43,999, which seems pretty high for a phone that is not even 5G. All these electronic items were live during the Flipkart sale period.

