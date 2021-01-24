Flipkart launched its Big Saving Days sale on Wednesday (January 20). Sunday (January 24 is the last day for this sale but there is still time to grab some of the best deals at the lowest prices on phones such as iPhone, Redmi, Samsung, OnePlus and more. Also Read - Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2021: Best Online Deals, Discounts on iPhone XR, iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S20+, Motorola One Fusion Plus

iPhone SE 2020 is priced at Rs 31,999. There is a Rs 3000 straight discount for transactions made from HDFC Debit and Credit cards and 10 per cent instant discount up to Rs 1,500 for HDFC bank customers.

iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR starts at Rs 39,999 for the 64GB variant. The HDFC bank customers can avail the mentioned offers and get this product at an effective price of Rs 35,999

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 mini is priced at Rs 67,900 but with all the HDFC bank offers, you can get this product at Rs. 64,490.

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 is priced at Rs 54,900 but with all the discounts you can buy this for Rs 48,999.

Redmi 9i, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi 9i 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant is available at Rs 7,999, Redmi 9 Prime 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant is available at Rs 9,499, Redmi Note 9 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant is available at Rs 13,999, Redmi Note 9 Pro 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant is available at Rs 13,999, and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant is available at Rs 17,499.

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+ is available at Rs 44,999. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE starts at Rs 39,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

One of the best deals in the Galaxy Z Flip, currently available at Rs 74,999, down from its original price of Rs 1,15,999.

OnePlus, Micromax, Realme

OnePlus 8T is available at Rs 42,999, Micromax IN Note 1 is available at Rs 10,999, and the Realme Narzo 20 Pro is available at Rs 13,999.