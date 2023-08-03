Home

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2023 Begins Tomorrow: Check Big Discounts on iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S22+

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2023: Several other phones such as Pixel 6a, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will also be available at discounted prices during the sale from August 4.

iPhones, Samsung Galaxy S22+ will also be offered at a more budget-friendly cost during the sale.

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Just like Amazon, now Flipkart announced that it will start Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, just a few days ahead of Independence Day. This Flipkart sale will begin on August 4 and will continue till August 9. The platform has published a teaser on its site, revealing a list of a few phones that will be on sale.

The E-commerce giant said during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, iPhone 14 and iPhone 11 will be accessible at less price in India. Right now, these models are listed on the platform for Rs 68,999 and Rs 41,999 respectively.

Flipkart said during the sale, it will offer even greater discounts, continuing its tradition of substantial price cuts on popular 5G smartphones.

Apple iPhone 14

Launched in September last year, Apple iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and its screen offers a resolution of 2532×1170 pixels and comes with a ceramic shield protection.

For better camera performance, Apple iPhone 14 has a dual camera sensor on the back and it includes a 12MP primary sensor at the rear paired with another 12MP ultra wide sensor.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus

During the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, Apple iPhone 14 Plus will be available at discounted price. The Apple iPhone 14 Plus was introduced in 2022 in place of the mini series. But, reports that the company didn’t receive a good sale response for the new Plus version.

Samsung Galaxy S22+

In addition to these iPhones, Samsung Galaxy S22+ will also be offered at a more budget-friendly cost during the sale. Currently priced at Rs 59,999, it will be made available during the sale at a reduced price.

In a similar manner, other phones such as Pixel 6a, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will also be available at discounted prices during the sale.

Till now, the e-commerce platform hasn’t confirmed the bank card and discount offers that will be available during the Flipkart sale.

Those who are looking for the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale must keep in mind that the sale will start at 12:00PM on August 4.

