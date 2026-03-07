Home

Technology

Flipkart big saving days sale 2026 goes live: iPhone 17, smart TVs and laptops available at huge discounts

Flipkart big saving days sale 2026 goes live: iPhone 17, smart TVs and laptops available at huge discounts

The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2026 has started. You can get big discounts on the iPhone 17, smart TVs, laptops, and other electronics. Shoppers can also save more money with bank offers, trade-in deals, and quick "flash" sales.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2026 brings massive discounts on smartphones, laptops, and smart TVs.

Flipkart has launched Big Saving Days Sale 2026 with hefty discounts on smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, and more electronics. The sale began on March 6 and will run till March 10. During this sale period, shoppers can avail blockbuster discounts on branded phones and gadgets from leading manufacturers.

Tech deals are live now on Flipkart’s Big Saving Days Sale 2026. Deals are currently live on Apple products, smart TVs, gaming laptops, and appliances.

iPhone 17 Sale at Best Prices

The Apple iPhone 17 is one of the most exciting Flipkart sale deals. The price of the iPhone 17 has been slashed down to almost ₹82,900. If you apply bank offers and exchange bonus or cashbacks on the Apple smartphone, the price may drop even lower.

Customers can avail the iPhone at the lowest prices they have seen in recent times on Flipkart. You might even get additional cashbacks up to ₹6,000 on specific credit cards.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Flipkart is also discounting other Android smartphones from brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, and Realme.

Also read: Why did Flipkart lay off around 500 employees? Job cuts follow annual performance review, report claims

Laptops, TVs and Gadgets are Discounted up to 75 percent

Apart from mobile phones, you can find amazing deals on laptops, smart TVs, tablets, and more during Big Saving Days Sale 2026. Leading brands like LG, Samsung are also offering huge discounts on premium TVs.

Customers can purchase large-sized 4K smart TVs at discounted prices during the sale. Laptops are also on sale now on Flipkart. Students and working professionals who wish to buy new laptops can benefit from discounts during the sale.

Gaming laptops, bluetooth speakers, smartwatches, and earbuds are also on sale. Buy these gadgets only if you like as Flipkart is also offering them in combo deals with exciting flash discounts.

Avail additional bank offers and No-Cost EMI to purchase gadgets

Apart from direct discounts on products, Flipkart is also offering additional payment deals. Shoppers can avail:

10 percent instant discount on selected bank cards

No-cost EMI offer on top gadgets

Exchange offers while buying smartphones and laptops

Coupling these benefits with sale prices on products helps customers save more by lowering down the actual price.

Exclusive Flash Sales and “Price Crash Deals” Every Day

Flipkart has introduced daily flash sales along with “price crash deals”. Shoppers can avail super deals on different categories throughout the sale. The offers refresh regularly and are available for a few hours only.

The company claims that shoppers will get massive savings on electronics like never before during Big Saving Days Sale. With billions of dollars in discounts on high-end electronics and exciting bank offers, Big Saving Days Sale is going to be one of the biggest sales of the year on Flipkart.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.