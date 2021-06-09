New Delhi: Flipkart Big Saving Days will start from June 13, Sunday with some of the best and big offers, deals, and discounts on various products. According to Flipkart, the company will offer heavy offers on smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other electronic devices. The Flipkart sale will offer an instant discount of 10 percent for SBI card customers over and above other deals. Also Read - iOS 15: Know Cool Features, Release Date And How to Update iOS 15 Beta on Your iPhone

In terms of offers, smartphone models including the Google Pixel 4a, iPhone 11 Pro, Motorola Razr 5G, Samsung Galaxy F12, and Asus ROG Phone 3 will receive heavy discounts during the four-day sale.

The four-day big saving days will go live on Flipkart starting on the midnight of June 12 for Flipkart Plus members. It will commence for regular customers from June 13.

CHECK The BEST DEALS Here:

Customers must note that the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will have a focus on smartphones. Flipkart will have discounts on affordable phones such as the Gionee Max Pro, Infinix Smart 5, and the Micromax In Note 1. There will also be prepaid discount on models including the Redmi Note 9.

ROG Phone 3

The ROG Phone 3 will be available at a price of Rs. 41,999, down from its current starting price of Rs. 46,999.

Samsung Galaxy F12

The Samsung Galaxy F12, which normally retails for Rs. 10,999, will also get a discounted price of Rs. 9,999.

Google Pixel 4a

Flipkart will also offer the Google Pixel 4a Rs 36,100 for Rs. 26,999, down from Rs. 29,999. Further, the iQoo 3 will be available at a starting price of Rs. 24,990. The phone is currently available for Rs. 34,990.

Motorola Razr 5G:

The Motorola Razr 5G Rs 109,999 will also be a part of the Flipkart sale and will be available for Rs. 89,999. This is down from its price of Rs. 1,09,999.

iPhone 11 Pro

The Flipkart sale will have the iPhone 11 Pro₹ 79,899 at Rs. 74,999, down from Rs. 79,999.

The iPhone XR Rs 41,999 will also be on sale at Rs. 39,999, down from Rs. 41,999, and the iPhone SE (2020) at Rs. 31,999, down from 32,999

The Flipkart sale will also offer exciting deals on electronic item. The company will bring up to 80 percent discount on electronic devices and accessories. According to the reports, there will be up to 60 percent discount on smartwatches, up to 50 percent discount on tablets, and up to 30 percent discount on desktop PCs and laptops, the Walmart-owned e-commerce giant says on the microsite. The sale will also bring up to 70 percent discount on televisions.

Flipkart will also host specific ‘Crazy Deals’ at 12am, 8am, and 4pm throughout the sale that will have select offers for a limited period.