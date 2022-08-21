Flipkart Sale: E-commerce giant Flipkart is running ‘Electronics Sale’ on its platform starting today. The company is providing a slew of offers across categories including smartphones, smart TVs, laptops and more. The sale will continue till August 25. Here, is a list of some of the best offers available on budget smartphones selling under Rs 15,000 right now.Also Read - Amazon Return Request Turned Into Credit Card Fraud; Second Case In Two Weeks In Mumbai

Redmi Note 10S

Redmi smartphones have always been a hot favrouite of phone users.

Redmi Note 10S’s 6GB RAM variant is available at a discounted price of ₹12,499 on Flipkart.

The interested buyers may note that a Flipkart is offering a special discount of ₹4,000 on its original price.

There is 10% off on SBI Bank credit card in addition to the 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card.

The phone has a 6.43-inch FHD+ display and packs 64GB internal storage.

Realme 9 5G

The Flipkart Electronic Sale is offering Realme 9 5G at Rs 13,999.

Realme 9 5G’s base variant comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

The interested customers may note that the there is a 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card along with a special discount of Rs 3,000.

Customers can buy the smartphone at EMI starting at Rs 555 per month.

Poco M4 Pro

The Poco M4 Pro is available at a discounted rate of ₹12,249 on Flipkart right now.

Poco M4 Pro comes powered by MediaTek Helio G96 processor.

A discount of 10 percent on purchases made using SBI Bank credit card, including EMI transactions.

The phone’s base model packs 6GB RAM.

There is another variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

The base model of Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is currently listed at ₹14,999 on Flipkart.

With bank discount and offers, it can be purchased at ₹13,249 in the sale.

Flipkart is giving ₹1,000 off on SBI Bank cards along with up to ₹750 off on transactions exceeding ₹5,000.

Vivo T1