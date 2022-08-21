Flipkart Sale: E-commerce giant Flipkart is running ‘Electronics Sale’ on its platform starting today. The company is providing a slew of offers across categories including smartphones, smart TVs, laptops and more. The sale will continue till August 25. Here, is a list of some of the best offers available on budget smartphones selling under Rs 15,000 right now.Also Read - Amazon Return Request Turned Into Credit Card Fraud; Second Case In Two Weeks In Mumbai
Redmi Note 10S
- Redmi smartphones have always been a hot favrouite of phone users.
- Redmi Note 10S’s 6GB RAM variant is available at a discounted price of ₹12,499 on Flipkart.
- The interested buyers may note that a Flipkart is offering a special discount of ₹4,000 on its original price.
- There is 10% off on SBI Bank credit card in addition to the 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card.
- The phone has a 6.43-inch FHD+ display and packs 64GB internal storage.
Realme 9 5G
- The Flipkart Electronic Sale is offering Realme 9 5G at Rs 13,999.
- Realme 9 5G’s base variant comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.
- The interested customers may note that the there is a 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card along with a special discount of Rs 3,000.
- Customers can buy the smartphone at EMI starting at Rs 555 per month.
Poco M4 Pro
- The Poco M4 Pro is available at a discounted rate of ₹12,249 on Flipkart right now.
- Poco M4 Pro comes powered by MediaTek Helio G96 processor.
- A discount of 10 percent on purchases made using SBI Bank credit card, including EMI transactions.
- The phone’s base model packs 6GB RAM.
- There is another variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G
- The base model of Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is currently listed at ₹14,999 on Flipkart.
- With bank discount and offers, it can be purchased at ₹13,249 in the sale.
- Flipkart is giving ₹1,000 off on SBI Bank cards along with up to ₹750 off on transactions exceeding ₹5,000.
Vivo T1
- Vivo T1 is offered in three RAM models- 4GB, 6GB and 8GB.
- The phone’s base variant is currently selling at ₹14,499.
- Buyers can get an extra discount of ₹1,000 using SBI Bank credit card (non-EMI transactions only).
- The smartphone has three colour variants to choose from- Ice Dawn, Midnight Galaxy and Starry Sky.