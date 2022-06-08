New Delhi: Flipkart, domestic e-commerce platform, has announced its end of season sale (EOSS) event. The sale will start on June 10 and will continue till June 17. Customers must note that the upcoming event will also witness the introduction of 24X7 live commerce for the first time on the Flipkart app.Also Read - Amazon To Develop New Consumer Robotics Software Development Centre In India

According to the company, the sale will help millions of customers, sellers. The e-tailer has also claimed that more than 10,000 brands will come together in this event to offer a wide selection of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products.

"In line with customer demand, the event is bringing together a wide variety of styles in casual wear, ethnic wear, formal and seasonal wear including footwear, men's and women's apparel, fashion and travel accessories and kidswear. While the event is open for all Sellers and Brands to participate, some of the top brands participating this season include home-grown D2C brands such as Being Human, Ruf & Tuf, Campus, Cultsport, Urbanic, Hershienbox and Mokobara, Fubar, AAdi, Krassa and The Kapas, ethnic wear brands such as Libas, Biba, MAX, activewear brands including Nike, PUMA, Adidas, HRX, Fastrack. Brands including Peter England, Blackberrys, Arrow, and Woodland will feature in the formalwear selection and Allen Solly, Jack and Jones and Crocs, will feature in the kids' wear section," Flipkart said.

To serve the customers from metros and emerging tier 3 and tier 4 towns better, the company has introduced Fashion TV. This service is a 24X7 live commerce feature that will allow sellers, brands and influencers to interact with customers in real-time.

The initiative aims at personalising the experience for customers. It will enable the buyers to browse an expansive assortment of short format live videos — just like strolling through a mall and instantly buying the displayed fashion styles.