Are you planning to buy new smartphone? If yes, then you should definitely check Flipkart’s Mobile Bonanza Sale. Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart is hoisting a mega sale on its platform and offering discounts on popular smartphones from brands like Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi and more. Also Read - Samsung Reigns Supreme, Retains Top Spot in Global Smartphone Market in 2020

The company is also giving exclusive discounts on ICICI credit and debit cards. Customers can also avail exchange offers to bring down the price of the smartphone they want to buy. Also Read - iPhone 13 May Come With Smaller Notch, Better Cameras, Redesigned Face ID

Here in this article, we have mentioned some of the exciting offers and deals: Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Ends Soon: Grab The Best Deals on iPhone, Redmi, Other Phones At Lowest Prices

iPhone SE:

iPhone SE is available at an effective price of Rs 27,999. There is a Rs 4,000 discount offer on ICICI bank credit and debit cards.

Apple’s iPhone 11 is also available at a discounted price of Rs 48,999 during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale. Do note that the device is listed for Rs 49,999, but Flipkart is claiming that you will get Rs 1,000 off on ICICI bank card. The same device was earlier available for Rs 54,900. You can also avail up to Rs 16,500 in exchange of your old smartphone.

Flipkart is also offering discounts on few Android phones too under Rs 30,000 that you can also consider buying. These include OnePlus Nord, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more.

The Poco M2 Pro is listed on the site for Rs 11,999 on Flipkart. However, the ICICI bank cardholder would be able to get this Poco phone for Rs 10,999.

Few Features of POCO M2 Pro:

The smartphone offers a Snapdragon 720G SoC, a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a 33W fast charger in the box. The handset also features a 48MP AI quad-camera setup and a 6.67-inch FHD+ display.

You can get the Samsung Galaxy S20+ for Rs 43,999, iPhone XR for Rs 39,999, and Realme C15 for Rs 8,999 with the ICICI bank discount offer. Note that Flipkart is claiming you will get these devices at the mentioned price if you have an ICICI bank card.

Both the Realme Narzo 20 Pro and Realme 6 smartphones available for Rs 12,999 if you avail the Rs 1,000 ICICI bank offer.

The recently launched Moto G 5G phone is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 18,999. Consumers can also get Rs 1,000 discount on this 5G device if they have an ICICI bank card. The Moto G 5G was originally launched in India for Rs 20,999. The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale will continue until January 29.