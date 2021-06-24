Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale – Mobile Bonanza Sale has been organized on the E-commerce website Flipkart. This sale has started on June 21 and will run till June 24. Huge discounts are being given on smartphones during the sale. If you are thinking of buying a new phone for yourself, this is a good chance. This is the right time to buy cheap iPhones as the website is offering discounts on iPhone 11 pro, iPhone 11. The E-commerce giant is closing the sale today with heavy discounts of smartphones like iPhone11, Asus ROG Phone 3, Realme Narzo 30A, iPhone XR, iPhone12, and Poco X3. Also Read - ICYMI: iPad Pro, New iMac, Apple TV 4K To All That Apple Introduced in Spring Event in This 5 Min Video

Heavy discounts on iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone XR, Asus ROG Phone 3, Realme Narzo 30A

iPhone 11 Pro – The iPhone 11 Pro is originally available at 89,899, but on Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale you can buy it at Rs 74,999. Also Read - iPhone 12 Mini Price Drop Alert: Big Savings On Apple's Flagship Phone Ahead of Holi. Deets Inside

iPhone 11: Under the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale, the 64GB storage model of the iPhone 11 is available for Rs 14,999. But users can take advantage of the offers that come with it and take it home at a very low price. If you use an HDFC Bank card to buy iPhone 11, then you will get 10 percent off directly. Also Read - Amazon Apple Days Sale 2021: Grab Deals & Discounts On iPhone 12 Mini, Others Till March 17

Apart from this, 5% cashback is also being given on Axis Bank credit cards. Not only this, but you can also buy iPhone 11 with an exchange offer of up to Rs 14,000. But make it clear that the price of the exchange offer depends on the model number of the old device. Apart from this, you can also buy the phone in No Cost EMI.

iPhone 12 Mini: Talking about Apple’s budget phone iPhone 12 Mini, it is being made available at the lowest price ever. In the sale, the most affordable iPhone 12 Mini of the iPhone 12 series is being made available at the lowest price.

It can now be purchased at a discount of up to Rs 6,000. The phone can be brought home for Rs 61,900 instead of Rs 66,900 which makes it available at a discount rate of Rs 5000.

iPhone XR: In the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale, Apple’s powerful smartphone iPhone XR can be bought for Rs 39,999 after a discount of about Rs 8,000. Also, you can get an instant discount of Rs 750 on the purchase with SBI credit card.

Asus ROG Phone 3: Originally, the Asus ROG Phone 3 is priced at Rs 46,999, but Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale is giving you chance to buy it in Rs 44,999 for 8GB+128GB.

Realme Narzo 30A: The Realme Narzo 30A was launched at a price tag of Rs 8249. An offer is available on Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale that lets you buy this smartphone in an exchange of up to Rs 7700. The phone can be purchased at No Cost EMI. Also, it can also be brought at a standard EMI of Rs 286 per month.